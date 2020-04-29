Modern Warfare – How to Get Bruen MK9 LMG

The Bruen MK9 LMG is the newest weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3. Just like most weapons that get added to Modern Warfare, there is a bundle featuring the gun you can buy in the store for few COD Points, but you can also earn it by completing a certain challenge. Whether you purchase it or earn it, the Bruen MK9 LMG is a great weapon to use in both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone battle royale. It’s a nice change of pace from the litany of assault rifles and submachine guns added to the game in its first two seasons.

How to Get the Bruen MK9 LMG in Modern Warfare and Warzone

You can get the Bruen MK9 LMG by purchasing the Encryption bundle in the store for 1200 COD Points. This will award you the Glitch variant of the weapon alongside a matching emblem and calling card. If you’d rather not pay for the gun, then you can get it by completing a fairly easy challenge. You can view the requirements by selecting the locked Bruen MK9 at the bottom of the LMG list on the loadout screen. To unlock the weapon, you must get 3 kills when an enemy is near smoke using an LMG in 15 different matches. 3 kills isn’t a lot, but they require some pretty particular circumstances to count. Expect to see a ton of smoke grenades going off in your next few matches of Modern Warfare multiplayer.

How to Get 3 Kills When an Enemy is Near Smoke

Completing this challenge can be pretty tricky, but thankfully, there are a few easy ways to get this done. First, make sure you have smoke grenades equipped on whichever class you’re going to use. It also helps to have something like a Munitions Box that can help you get additional smoke grenades after you use up your initial batch. Try playing on a small map like Shipment. Shoot the Ship is currently back in the game thanks to the latest update, so just hop into that playlist and spam smoke grenades while spraying with your favorite LMG. You’re bound to get 3 kills during a match. Rinse and repeat 15 times and you’ve got yourself a Bruen MK9 LMG.