Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 launches on February 11, but those of you wanting to get in on the action as soon as possible may want to know exactly what time the update will drop on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 2 of Modern Warfare will add fan-favorite maps like Rust, familiar faces like Ghost, and awesome new weapons like the Striker 45, and you won’t have to wait too long to get your hands on the new content.

What Time Does Season 2 Start in Modern Warfare?

Modern Warfare Season 2 will start on February 11 at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST. This is going off of the release of the Season 1 update and most other major Modern Warfare patches, which tend to go live around the same time.

The update will inject a massive amount of content into the game with more things to come as the Season goes on. Purchasing the new Battle Pass will give you instant access to the new Ghost operator, who you may remember from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Progressing the Battle Pass will unlock two new weapons, the Grau 5.56 and the Striker 45. The Grau 5.56 is a lightweight assault rifle that excels at range, resembling the Swat 556 from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The Striker 45, on the other hand, is a powerful submachine gun that can outrange its counterparts, and it’s based on the UMP 45 from Modern Warfare 2.

When Season 2 drops. you’ll be able to test out the new weapons on the new maps. Rust, the fan-favorite close quarters maps from Modern Warfare 2, is making its first appearance in its original form for the first time since 2009. Atlas Superstore, a rundown supercenter warehouse with a mixture of tight corridors and open areas, will also be released alongside the update. A third map, Khandor Hideout, is slated for release sometime later in the Season as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 11, and the update should release around 10 AM PST/1 PM EST.

- This article was updated on:February 11th, 2020