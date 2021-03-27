Monster Hunter Rise: How to Equip Layered Armor

Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise is cosmetic armor that overwrites the appearance of your equipped gear. Once enabled Layered Armor will remain visible, even if you swap out equipment. There’s not that many Layered Armor sets available quite yet, but it doesn’t hurt to know how to equip them once you grab a set or two.

Equip Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise by visiting an Item Box.

The Item Box in Monster Hunter Rise is your go-to place to swap items and gear around, to include Layered Armor. There are a few throughout Kamura Village, to include the Buddy Plaza and Gathering Hub. Simply visit one and interact with it to bring up the Item Box menu, where you’ll see “Layered Armor Settings.”

Selecting this will provide two options: “Change Layered Armor” and “Layered Armor Loadouts.” The latter is to save your custom cosmetic sets in Monster Hunter Rise, so you’ll use the former to actually build them. Select “Change Layered Armor” to enter the Layered Armor menu, where each Layered Armor set will be displayed, organized by set, after you select an item to alter.

To equip Layered Armor all you have to do is select the slot and type you wish to use and tap A. You can actually change all of your Layered Armor in this interface, not just the piece of equipment you selected. This is helpful, since you can alter your Layered Armor all in one go from here.

Again, the number of Layered Armors in Monster Hunter Rise are a bit thin right now, and they all come from the eShop. There is the “Kamurai” Layered Armor set, but it’s accessible only to those that bought the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of the game (at least for now). There will be more added to the eShop as the game ages (if Monster Hunter World is any indication), so be sure to check out the DLC releases to see if a set lands that you like.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on:March 27th, 2021