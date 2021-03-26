Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get a Well-Done Steak

Early in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll encounter a mission in which Elder Fugen will request a well-done steak. Monster Hunter fans who have experience with the series will know exactly how to get the food Fugen desires, but newcomers to the franchise might not know where to get the necessary materials or even how to cook at all. Cooking a steak is an art that requires a bit of precision in Monster Hunter, but it’s not too hard once you get the hang of it. Here’s how to cook a well-done steak in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Rise

To cook a well-done steak in Monster Hunter Rise, you first need to find some raw meat. Raw meat can be harvested from slain small monsters. Once you obtain the meat, you can cook it using the BBQ Spit. This item is a default part of your loadout, so you’ll always have it with you out in the field. To access it, hold the L button and cycle through your items until you find it. Then, press the Y button to begin cooking.

Cooking the steak correctly will require a combination of precision and practice. A steak has four different stages: raw, rare, well-done, and burnt. The meat will cook and progress through the stages as it remains over the fire, but there’s only a small window for well-done. You have to stop cooking at the right time to get the steak you need.

When to Stop Cooking the Steak

Every time you cook meat using the BBQ Spit, a short song will play. Shortly after the jingle ends, stop cooking. This is the right time to get a well-done steak. It’ll take some practice to get the timing down, but once you master the pattern, you’ll never burn another steak again. You can also pay attention to the color of the meat itself, but this is much harder to keep track of.

If you time it correctly, your hunter will raise the steak above their head in celebration. Well-done steak is one of the best items in Monster Hunter Rise as it can boost your stamina beyond normal levels and give you the edge when fighting monsters. When you’re first starting out, cooking will be a hit or miss hassle, but once you get the hang of things, it’ll become another part of your pre-hunt ritual.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch. A PC version of the game is scheduled to release in 2022.