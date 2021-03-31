Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Eroded Husk

A lot of different materials have their upgraded versions when you enter High Rank in Monster Hunter Rise, from ores to flora, and Eroded Husk is just an example of those items. In Low Rank missions, Eroded Skeleton is an item you will need for a couple of reasons, but right after you start your adventure in High Rank’s waters, the improved version Eroded Husk will be what you are going to be looking for.

How and where to find Eroded Husk in Monster Hunter Rise

Thankfully, you can find Eroded Husk very easily in Monster Hunter Rise. First of all, as we mentioned, you need to have High Rank unlocked through your Gathering Hub quest system. If you have it, then the next step would be to visit Sandy Plains, the desert area of the game. The reason for that is of course because Eroded Husk can be found in that biome specifically, in loads as well

Start an Expedition or any quest to be honest in Sandy Plains, from your HR quest list, and jump right into it. Eroded Husk can be obtained by searching the map’s Bonepiles that are scattered all over the place. Similarly to Eroded Skeleton from the Low Rank version of the map, they have good chances to drop when you are gathering the Bonepile nodes, so just keep searching these. If you want to save some time, you can follow the map we introduced before in our Eroded Skeleton guide, shown below.

As you can see, just by sticking on the right of the map in a counter-clockwise fashion, you will be able to gather from four different Bonepiles in a very short time. You can easily go ahead and claim the other Bonepiles in Sandy Plains as well, and until you do so, these ones will have already been respawn so you can start your cycle again. Do this, and you will have more Eroded Husks than you actually need, in a matter of minutes. Additionally, the Meowcenaries system can also provide some extra income of the specific item, in case they do find it in the Sandy Plains route. Since this is an unreliable way though as it is based on rng and is rather slow, it is not actually recommended as an efficent way to farm the item.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

- This article was updated on:March 31st, 2021