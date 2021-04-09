Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Felyne Fur Ruby

Much like other crafting items in Monster Hunter Rise, the Felyne Fur Ruby is a rare material found in very specific spots in each of the game’s maps. It is used for crafting some exceptional goodies in the game, making it an ingredient of high importance, like the Pawprint Stamp. I mention the specific item due to both originating from the same source. Well, kind of. Let’s take a look below to see exactly what I’m talking about.

How to get Felyne Fur Ruby in Monster Hunter Rise

First of, you need to begin a High Rank Expedition, as the ruby can be found in those only. So, if you are still tackling Low Rank content, you have nothing to worry about for now and you need to wait until you reach the HR versions of your maps. That said, in these expeditions, you need to start looking for Felyne nests. If you don’t have any idea what we are talking about, no worries at all, it’s not like these are explained at all from anyone in the game in detail.

If you happened to bump into any areas with “Junk Piles”, searchable nodes in every map of Monster Hunter Rise, well you’ve already found some nests as these are the ones we are talking about. Felynes and Melynxes, creatures similar to your Palico but in the wild, tend to find random stuff and store them into these piles. Sometimes, when you search them, you find a bunch of useful goodies including those precious Felyne Fur Rubies. Therefore, if you want some, you need to find all five of them. Each map includes only one Junk Pile, meaning that you only have one chance in every expedition to get a ruby.

Junk Piles locations in every map of Monster Hunter Rise

Shrine Ruins

Go to region 3 and climb the vine wall attached to its central-ish pillar. You may miss it due to it having almost the same exact color as the pillar, but walk around for a while and you will be able to distinguish it.

Frost Islands

Region 5 is where you are headed at, over to a large rock at its northern side. There is a distinct tree right there, and a more distinct car snowman-like object. Head to it and the nest is right there.

Sandy Plains

You need to go underground to region 5 and then keep going north. When you enter the caves, keep hugging the walls as there will a hole around there, leading you to the nest.

Flooded Forest

Head to region 7, at its north side where a rock formation is. It’s easy to distinguish, so jump right into the nest and look around.

Lava Caverns

First head to region 1. Once more, at its north side, you will notice a vine wall. Due to different colors here, it’s easy to see. Climb it and then start going up, towards certain stone objects/structures. The nest should be around there, for you to access.

With that, we have all the areas where you can start looking for a Felyne Fur Ruby. Please note that knocking out those little creatures, Melynxes and Felynes, could also lead to them leaving some rubies behind. However, the drop chances are so low and these cat-like pests are very hard to actually locate, that is not worth the trouble of actually trying to farm it from them. Just keep getting into HR expeditions, search the piles and you will get a couple of Felyne Fur Rubies with minimal effort.

