Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Gracium

A plethora of items in Monster Hunter Rise can be found from gathering in its lush biomes and maps, or mining from ore deposits, and Gracium is a material found in such a way. It is not dropped by monsters, making it much easier to farm in order to upgrade certain weapons and armor pieces. Let’s see below where exactly you can find it.

How and where to find Gracium in Monster Hunter Rise

Even the name if this specific material may sound familiar, and there is a reason why. Icium is the lesser version of this mineral, which you have farmed for it in Low Rank Mission of Monster Hunter Rise. Gracium on the other hand is found in High Rank quests only, making it the literal upgrade of the before-mentioned Icium.

This is a very good thing, since farming for Gracium is the exact same process as if you were to farm Icium. You can mine this material in the HR version of Frost Islands, and both blue and white Mining Outcrops can drop it. That said, it is highly suggested to skip the blue mining veins, since the chances for them to drop it are very low.

Therefore, in order to get as much Gracium as possible, is to cycle through the white ore deposits. The Geologist skill at level 3 increases the amount of items you get per mining action, which makes it an essential tool to speed up the process. Mining Outcrops Upsurges are also a good thing to keep an eye out for, since they increase the amount of ore you will get, for the first 10 minutes after you start your quest. Take advantage of both of these and start farming yourself some Gracium.

