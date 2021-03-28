Monster Hunter Rise not only brought back the fan favorite Palicoes, but introduced the brand new Palamutes as additional companions for your Hunter. While you get to create one of each when you first start the game, that is not all you are limited to in the game though. You are able to eventually get additional buddies that you can switch between as you play. You may not know how to do this early on this, so this guide explain how you can hire extra buddies in Monster Hunter Rise

How To Get More Buddies

To start off, you’re going to have to find the Buddy Plaza in Monster Hunter Rise, which is not directly in the village proper. You can read our guide about how to find the Buddy Plaza for more details on how to get there. As part of the game’s story, you will eventually be told to find Iori the Buddy Handler, who is the character you see in the image above. This character handles all things buddy related, so this is who you need to talk to first.

Speaking with Iori gives you a few different options, including “Hire,” “Scout A Buddy,” “Rename Buddy,” and “Dismiss Buddy.” The first two are the ones you’re going to want to take a look at, as they both are involved with picking a buddy.

Choosing “Hire” will bring up the above screen with a number of Palicoes or Palimutes that are instantly available for you to purchase. These range in level, equipped moves, and more, so make sure to pick the right ones for you. They are relatively cheap, so don’t expect anything crazy right out of the game. This doesn’t replace your existing buddy either, as you can have a number of them that you can rotate in and out if you choose.

If you choose “Scout a Buddy” instead, you will be asked exactly what kind you are looking for, with options like fur color and more importantly their support type, which includes things like Healer, Bombadier, and such. Doing this will set what you’re looking for so that Iori can help to find just that for you. This is not instantaneous though, so you’ll have to come back later when he finds some that meet your criteria.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.