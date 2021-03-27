Monster Hunter Rise – How To Run

The Monster Hunter series used to feature maps with self-contained areas that had loading screens between each, but that changed with Monster Hunter World. While nowhere close to open world, these locations are much larger and do not feature loading screen between them like in the past. As a result, there is much more land to cover here and knowing how to do so quickly is all important. That is where the ability to run or dash is vital and this guide will explain how you can do it both as just your Hunter and when riding your Palamute.

How To Run

Traversing through the various areas in Monster Hunter Rise can feel a little tedious at times when walking at normal speed, though there is the ability to fast travel to get to specific areas faster. For just general moving around though, utilizing the run mechanic is very useful.

Moving the left analog stick while controlling your Hunter will move them around at the regular speed. To start running, all you have to do is hold down the R button and they will start to dash. The only downside here is that you cannot do this infinitely, as it will use up your stamina. The stamina can be seen on the meter under your health, with the overall stamina being reduced over time that you can replenish with food.

Besides running with your Hunter, you can also run faster when riding your Palamute as well. When riding on the Palamute, you just need to do the exact same thing, hold down R, and it will start moving faster. Even better than with your Hunter, the Palamute does not get tired when running and the stamina meter does not go down as a result.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.