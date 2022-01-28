Monster Hunter Rise: How to Start USJ Event Quest

Lights, Camera, Action

January 28th, 2022 by J.T. Isenhour

Monster-Hunter-Rise-USJ-quest-2

Monster Hunter Rise is no stranger to collaboration events. These events always breathe new life into the game by adding not only fun cosmetics to wear but by adding new ways to take on foes you are already used to farming. The USJ event is a big event for Monster Hunter Rise that many players are looking forward to. Of course, before you can even being farming the event you will need to have access to it. We’ve already gone over when you can expect the event to release, but now we are going to explain how you actually get the event quests when they are available.

How to access the USJ Event Quests in Monster Hunter Rise

Once the USJ quests are released they won’t just appear on the quest board. You will need to do a bit before you can start farming for your gear. Once your game has been updated, you will need to make your way toward the Courier in the main village. This will be a Palico right beside the chief’s house.

Inside of the menu, you will need to go to the downloadable content section. It should be an automatic process after that, as the game will give you any available content that you don’t already in. In this case, it should download the USJ quest pack which will have two quests in it.

Monster-Hunter-Rise-Courier

With the quest pack downloaded, you will need to make your way into the gathering hub and use the quest counter in there to take on these quests. It should be noted that these quests are Hunter Rank 7 so you will want to be at least that rank to take them on.

With the difficulty of these quests, you will definitely want to bring other hunters along. Once you manage to beat the quest you should be rewarded with Azure Era Gems. These are what you need to forge any of the USJ event gear. If you need any more help with Monster Hunter Rise make sure to check out our other guides.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and the PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Narga Medulla Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Narga Medulla
Monster Hunter Rise features some of the deadliest foes in the franchise. Among these beasts and wyverns, Nargacuga stands out...
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Rise: When Will the USJ Event Quest Come to PC?
Time to gear up and be a movie star.
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Rise Official Screenshot All Monster Hunter Rise Sub-Camp Locations: How to Unlock Camps in Every Area
Scoping out all the Monster Hunter Rise locale.
Attack of the Fanboy
Monster Hunter Rise Sonic the Hedgehog collab Monster Hunter Rise Sonic Quest: How to Get Sonic the Hedgehog Gear
Manifesting the speedy hedgehog in Monster Hunter Rise.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy