Monster Hunter Rise PC Settings: Boost FPS and Performance

Monster Hunter Rise is finally on PC, but its transition from the Switch hasn’t been very smooth. Players encountered difficulty with running the game, with some falling victim to a bug preventing Rise from saving progress. Capcom released information on how to circumvent this issue, as well as a troubleshooting guide for anyone encountering further problems. This issue is relatively uncommon, but anyone looking for extra stability will benefit from accessing the Monster Hunter Rise PC settings.

How to Access and Change Monster Hunter Rise PC Settings

If you want to ensure your PC can handle Monster Hunter Rise, you can check out the demo first. The demo lets you customize settings the same way you can for the full game. The settings that affect performance most are Display settings, which can be found at the title screen – simply choose Options, then Display. To access the Display settings while in-game, simply follow these steps:

Enter the in-game menu.

Choose the gear icon in the menu, and select Options.

Choose the Display option.

From here, players will have access to a variety of settings. Here are the most important settings for players that want as much performance as possible:

Graphics Settings – Changes the look of the game using a few pre-set options.

– Changes the look of the game using a few pre-set options. Advanced Graphics Settings – Lets players fine-tune Rise’s graphics to their preferences. Some options are only available on the Title Screen. To ensure the game runs smoothly, try to choose settings that keep both CPU Load and Graphics Memory Usage low.

– Lets players fine-tune Rise’s graphics to their preferences. Some options are only available on the Title Screen. To ensure the game runs smoothly, try to choose settings that keep both CPU Load and Graphics Memory Usage low. Resolution Settings – Changes how the game is rendered. Lowering this will greatly improve performance at the cost of a severe downgrade to Monster Hunter Rise’s visuals.

– Changes how the game is rendered. Lowering this will greatly improve performance at the cost of a severe downgrade to Monster Hunter Rise’s visuals. Display Frequency and Framerate Cap – Affects FPS and refresh rate. Players should either match these settings with their monitor’s refresh rate, or set them lower in order to stabilize gameplay.

Changing these settings will lead to the greatest performance boost Monster Hunter Rise has to offer. Further patches and updates on PC will likely improve the game’s performance, as well. If you’re curious about further visual customization, check out how to hide Rise’s helmet and armor pieces.

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise can be found on Steam for $59.99 USD.