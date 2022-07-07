Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Garangolm Guide: Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More

Take down this Lord with these helpful tips

July 7th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Garangolm-Monster-Hunter-Rise-Sunbreak-1280x720

For new or experienced Monster Hunter players, getting to know Garangolm’s weaknesses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will give you the knowledge necessary to take down this huge beast with ease. If you want to bring down the time to kill this monster and make powerful weapons and armor from Garangolm, look no further. In this guide, we will show you all of Garangolm’s weaknesses, drop rates and tips on taking down the monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Garangolm: Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

This Fanged Beast is one of the Three Lords you must face in the game alongside Malzeno and Lunagaron. With access to both Fire and Water elemental attacks, it is dangerous to take on without proper preparation.

Garangolm is weak against Blast, Thunder, and Fire-type elemental weapons and ammunition types. Hunters should take these types with them into battle if they want to stand a chance against this monster.

When fighting Garangolm, focus your attacks on the monster’s arms. Once the reinforced shields are gone, the monster will topple over and expose super effective spots on its body for you to attack and do massive damage. Damaging Garangolm’s head, tail and legs may break extra parts off its body for extra rewards.

Where to Find Garangolm and Its Materials

Garangolm-Location-Monster-Hunter-Rise-Sunbreak

You can find Garangom in the Flooded Forest (Master Rank) and the and can be challenged once hunters get to Three-Star Master Rank Hub Quests.

Here are all of the materials you can get from Garangolm:

Materials  Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves  Dropped Materials
Garangolm Cortex 19% 27% 15% 37% 50%
Garangolm Shard 34% 38% 25% 26% –%
Golm Thick Juice 21% –% 20% 14% 30%
Garangolm Hardfang 14% –% 60% 20% 35%
Golm Ploughtail 7% 9% 80% –% –%
Large Beast Gem 5% 5% 5% 3% 3%
Garangolm Fist –% 21% 80% –% –%
Beast Tear –% –% –% –% 10%
Large Beast Tear –% –% –% –% 40%

With these items, you can craft powerful weapons and durable armor to take on even harder enemies with.

Here are all the weapons you can craft using materials from Garangolm:

Garangolm Weapons Materials Required
Golm Blade
  • Garangolm Hardfang x3
  • Garangolm Cortex x 5
  • Garangolm Shard x 2
  • Boggi Shard x1
Golm Cutter
  • Garangolm Hardfang x4
  • Garangolm Cortex x2
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
  • Golm Ploughtail x2
Golm Sword
  • Garangolm Hardfang x4
  • Garangolm Fist x2
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
  • Boggi Shard x2
Golm Golm
  • Garangolm Hardfang x4
  • Garangolm Cortex x2
  • Golm Thick Juice x2
  • Golm Ploughtail x2
Golm Tower
  • Garangolm Hardfang x4
  • Garangolm Cortex x2
  • Garangolm Shard x2
  • Golm Ploughtail x1
Golm Benedictus
  • Garangolm Cortex x3
  • Golm Thick Juice x3
  • Garangolm Fist x2
  • Golm Ploughtail x2
Golm Gavel
  • Garangolm Hardfang x3
  • Garangolm Cortex x5
  • Garangolm Fist x2
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
Golm Drum
  • Garangolm Hardfang x2
  • Garangolm Cortex x4
  • Golm Thick Juice x3
  • Garangolm Shard x1
Golm Axe
  • Golm Ploughtail x2
  • Garangolm Cortex x3
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
  • Garangolm Hardfang x3
Golm Heart
  • Garangolm Hardfang x2
  • Golm Thick Juice x2
  • Garangolm Cortex x4
  • Golm Ploughtail x2
Golm Glaive
  • Garangolm Hardfang x5
  • Garangolm Fist x2
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
  • Golm Ploughtail x2
Golm Assaulter
  • Garangolm Hardfang x2
  • Garangolm Shard x2
  • Garangolm Cortex x2
  • Garangolm Fist x3
Golm Cannon
  • Garangolm Hardfang x2
  • Garangolm Cortex x4
  • Golm Thick Juice x3
  • Caked Stiffbone x1
Golm Bone Bow
  • Garangolm Hardfang x4
  • Garangolm Cortex x4
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
  • Garangolm Shard x1

Here is the weapon set you can craft from materials from Garangolm:

Garangolm-Armor-Set-Monster-Hunter-Rise-Sunbreak

Armor Piece  Materials  Armor Skills
Golm Helm
  • Garangolm Cortex x2
  • Garangolm Hardfang x2
  • Garangolm Shard x2
  • Centuria Ore x2
  • Charge Master lvl 1
  • Maximum Might lvl 1
  • Critical Eye lvl 2
Golm Mail
  • Garangolm Cortex x4
  • Garangolm Fist x1
  • Golm Thick Juice x1
  • Massive Monster Bone x3
  • Flinch Free lvl 3
  • Tremor Resistance lvl 2
Golm Braces
  • Garangolm Cortex x2
  • Garangolm Fist x2
  • Golm Ploughtail x1
  • Large Beast Gem x1
  • Charge Master lvl 1
  • Focus lvl 2
Golm Faulds
  • Garangolm Cortex x3
  • Garangolm Shard x1
  • Golm Ploughtail x1
  • Golm Thick Juice x2
  • Spiribird’s Call lvl 1
  • Focus lvl 1
  • Maximum Might lvl 2
Golm Greaves
  • Garangolm Cortex x3
  • Garangolm Hardfang x3
  • Golm Thick Juice x2
  • Gowngoat Thickfur x3
  • Charge Master lvl 1
  • Slugger lvl 2
  • Stamina Thief lvl 2

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

Trending on AOTF
Minecraft Technoblade Tribute
Minecraft Honors Technoblade With New Splash Text on the Main Menu
All of the Genshin Impact 3.0 Characters
Genshin Impact 3.0 Leaks Reveal 8 Characters Including Dendro Archon Kusanali
Nnitendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3
Upgraded Switch Model Coming Very Soon Says Leaker Who Predicted Splatoon OLED Model
An official image of Apex Legends Mobile
Leaked Apex Legends Character Rhapsody Has a Robot Dog and Is Exclusive to Mobile