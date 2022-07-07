Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Garangolm Guide: Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More

For new or experienced Monster Hunter players, getting to know Garangolm’s weaknesses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will give you the knowledge necessary to take down this huge beast with ease. If you want to bring down the time to kill this monster and make powerful weapons and armor from Garangolm, look no further. In this guide, we will show you all of Garangolm’s weaknesses, drop rates and tips on taking down the monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
Garangolm: Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
This Fanged Beast is one of the Three Lords you must face in the game alongside Malzeno and Lunagaron. With access to both Fire and Water elemental attacks, it is dangerous to take on without proper preparation.
Garangolm is weak against Blast, Thunder, and Fire-type elemental weapons and ammunition types. Hunters should take these types with them into battle if they want to stand a chance against this monster.
When fighting Garangolm, focus your attacks on the monster’s arms. Once the reinforced shields are gone, the monster will topple over and expose super effective spots on its body for you to attack and do massive damage. Damaging Garangolm’s head, tail and legs may break extra parts off its body for extra rewards.
Where to Find Garangolm and Its Materials
You can find Garangom in the Flooded Forest (Master Rank) and the and can be challenged once hunters get to Three-Star Master Rank Hub Quests.
Here are all of the materials you can get from Garangolm:
|Materials
|Target Rewards
|Capture Rewards
|Broken Part Rewards
|Carves
|Dropped Materials
|Garangolm Cortex
|19%
|27%
|15%
|37%
|50%
|Garangolm Shard
|34%
|38%
|25%
|26%
|–%
|Golm Thick Juice
|21%
|–%
|20%
|14%
|30%
|Garangolm Hardfang
|14%
|–%
|60%
|20%
|35%
|Golm Ploughtail
|7%
|9%
|80%
|–%
|–%
|Large Beast Gem
|5%
|5%
|5%
|3%
|3%
|Garangolm Fist
|–%
|21%
|80%
|–%
|–%
|Beast Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|10%
|Large Beast Tear
|–%
|–%
|–%
|–%
|40%
With these items, you can craft powerful weapons and durable armor to take on even harder enemies with.
Here are all the weapons you can craft using materials from Garangolm:
|Garangolm Weapons
|Materials Required
|Golm Blade
|
|Golm Cutter
|
|Golm Sword
|
|Golm Golm
|
|Golm Tower
|
|Golm Benedictus
|
|Golm Gavel
|
|Golm Drum
|
|Golm Axe
|
|Golm Heart
|
|Golm Glaive
|
|Golm Assaulter
|
|Golm Cannon
|
|Golm Bone Bow
|
Here is the weapon set you can craft from materials from Garangolm:
|Armor Piece
|Materials
|Armor Skills
|Golm Helm
|
|
|Golm Mail
|
|
|Golm Braces
|
|
|Golm Faulds
|
|
|Golm Greaves
|
|
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.