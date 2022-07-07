Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Garangolm Guide: Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More

For new or experienced Monster Hunter players, getting to know Garangolm’s weaknesses in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will give you the knowledge necessary to take down this huge beast with ease. If you want to bring down the time to kill this monster and make powerful weapons and armor from Garangolm, look no further. In this guide, we will show you all of Garangolm’s weaknesses, drop rates and tips on taking down the monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

This Fanged Beast is one of the Three Lords you must face in the game alongside Malzeno and Lunagaron. With access to both Fire and Water elemental attacks, it is dangerous to take on without proper preparation.

Garangolm is weak against Blast, Thunder, and Fire-type elemental weapons and ammunition types. Hunters should take these types with them into battle if they want to stand a chance against this monster.

When fighting Garangolm, focus your attacks on the monster’s arms. Once the reinforced shields are gone, the monster will topple over and expose super effective spots on its body for you to attack and do massive damage. Damaging Garangolm’s head, tail and legs may break extra parts off its body for extra rewards.

Where to Find Garangolm and Its Materials

You can find Garangom in the Flooded Forest (Master Rank) and the and can be challenged once hunters get to Three-Star Master Rank Hub Quests.

Here are all of the materials you can get from Garangolm:

Materials Target Rewards Capture Rewards Broken Part Rewards Carves Dropped Materials Garangolm Cortex 19% 27% 15% 37% 50% Garangolm Shard 34% 38% 25% 26% –% Golm Thick Juice 21% –% 20% 14% 30% Garangolm Hardfang 14% –% 60% 20% 35% Golm Ploughtail 7% 9% 80% –% –% Large Beast Gem 5% 5% 5% 3% 3% Garangolm Fist –% 21% 80% –% –% Beast Tear –% –% –% –% 10% Large Beast Tear –% –% –% –% 40%

With these items, you can craft powerful weapons and durable armor to take on even harder enemies with.

Here are all the weapons you can craft using materials from Garangolm:

Garangolm Weapons Materials Required Golm Blade Garangolm Hardfang x3

Garangolm Cortex x 5

Garangolm Shard x 2

Boggi Shard x1 Golm Cutter Garangolm Hardfang x4

Garangolm Cortex x2

Golm Thick Juice x1

Golm Ploughtail x2 Golm Sword Garangolm Hardfang x4

Garangolm Fist x2

Golm Thick Juice x1

Boggi Shard x2 Golm Golm Garangolm Hardfang x4

Garangolm Cortex x2

Golm Thick Juice x2

Golm Ploughtail x2 Golm Tower Garangolm Hardfang x4

Garangolm Cortex x2

Garangolm Shard x2

Golm Ploughtail x1 Golm Benedictus Garangolm Cortex x3

Golm Thick Juice x3

Garangolm Fist x2

Golm Ploughtail x2 Golm Gavel Garangolm Hardfang x3

Garangolm Cortex x5

Garangolm Fist x2

Golm Thick Juice x1 Golm Drum Garangolm Hardfang x2

Garangolm Cortex x4

Golm Thick Juice x3

Garangolm Shard x1 Golm Axe Golm Ploughtail x2

Garangolm Cortex x3

Golm Thick Juice x1

Garangolm Hardfang x3 Golm Heart Garangolm Hardfang x2

Golm Thick Juice x2

Garangolm Cortex x4

Golm Ploughtail x2 Golm Glaive Garangolm Hardfang x5

Garangolm Fist x2

Golm Thick Juice x1

Golm Ploughtail x2 Golm Assaulter Garangolm Hardfang x2

Garangolm Shard x2

Garangolm Cortex x2

Garangolm Fist x3 Golm Cannon Garangolm Hardfang x2

Garangolm Cortex x4

Golm Thick Juice x3

Caked Stiffbone x1 Golm Bone Bow Garangolm Hardfang x4

Garangolm Cortex x4

Golm Thick Juice x1

Garangolm Shard x1

Here is the weapon set you can craft from materials from Garangolm:

Armor Piece Materials Armor Skills Golm Helm Garangolm Cortex x2

Garangolm Hardfang x2

Garangolm Shard x2

Centuria Ore x2 Charge Master lvl 1

Maximum Might lvl 1

Critical Eye lvl 2 Golm Mail Garangolm Cortex x4

Garangolm Fist x1

Golm Thick Juice x1

Massive Monster Bone x3 Flinch Free lvl 3

Tremor Resistance lvl 2 Golm Braces Garangolm Cortex x2

Garangolm Fist x2

Golm Ploughtail x1

Large Beast Gem x1 Charge Master lvl 1

Focus lvl 2 Golm Faulds Garangolm Cortex x3

Garangolm Shard x1

Golm Ploughtail x1

Golm Thick Juice x2 Spiribird’s Call lvl 1

Focus lvl 1

Maximum Might lvl 2 Golm Greaves Garangolm Cortex x3

Garangolm Hardfang x3

Golm Thick Juice x2

Gowngoat Thickfur x3 Charge Master lvl 1

Slugger lvl 2

Stamina Thief lvl 2

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.