Update 1.1.2 has arrived for Monster Hunter Rise, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Capcom already released update 1.1.1 a few days ago, but now is the second major patch to be released for the game thus far. The new update for the game sadly does not include any free new features though. The purpose of today’s patch is to simply fix many areas of the game.

Today’s patch was released on April 6th, 2021 and should be available now for the Nintendo Switch platform. You can check out the full patch notes written down below.

Monster Hunter Rise Update 1.1.2 Patch Notes

Base/Facility

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when you sit down on a bench in the village and use the “Call Cohoot” gesture and perform certain actions.

Fixed a bug causing menu options to be inaccessible when you enter the Gathering Hub with your Cohoot on your arm and sit down on a bench and open the Gestures menu.

Player

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding under certain circumstances when you receive a Join Request while riding a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot.

Fixed a bug causing the controls to stop responding when receiving and accepting a Join Request while climbing a wall at the Training Area on the back of a Canyne set to your second Buddy slot.

Fixed a bug causing save data to be corrupted when you try to continue the game from the Title Menu after quitting the game while having the Attack Pose Set and Hurt Pose Set equipped to the Action Bar or the radial menu.

You will now be able to resume your game with the save data in question.

You will now be able to resume your game with the save data in question. Fixed a bug causing controls to stop responding when performing certain actions after using an updraft (upwelling wind) at the Lava Caverns.

Fixed a bug causing an error when changing Switch Skills at the item box using certain game data.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug preventing the software keyboard from being displayed when you try to change the minimum HR when searching for an online Lobby.

Other bug fixes.

Monster Hunter Rise is out now for the Nintendo Switch platform.