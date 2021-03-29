Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Big Fin

Big Fin is a crafting material in Monster Hunter Rise that can be a bit tricky to find. It’s used in many armor sets and other crafting recipes, but it can only be obtained from one specific creature that only appears in one location. Once you know where to find Big Fins, however, they’re fairly easy to farm so you can stock up on them. Here’s where to get a Big Fin in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Get Big Fin in Monster Hunter Rise

Big Fin can only be obtained from Delex, which is a monster that exclusively resides in the Sandy Plains. Delex is a small monster that can be found in the northernmost part of the region, more specifically in areas 9 and 10.

They swim around in the sand, so they can be a bit hard to see until you get up close. Because they can swim underneath the sand at high speeds, they can be tricky to catch. However, they’ll jump out of the sand every now and then, and this is your opportunity to strike. When you hit a Delex with your weapon they’ll be stunned for a brief moment, making them easy to finish off. You can also toss a Sonic Bomb at them to stun them and bring them onto the surface if you have any.

You can find Delex during any quest in the Sandy Plains, but it’s best to go on an Expedition Tour so you can farm them until you get all the materials you need. To start an Expedition Tour, visit Hinoa the Quest Maiden, select “Village Quests” and then choose “Expedition Tour.” The one called “A Tour of the Plains” will take you to the Sandy Plains. Once you arrive, simply head to areas 9 and 10 and keep an eye out for Delex.

Big Fin is used in several armor sets and the Delex Sail I Switch Axe, so you’ll likely need one at some point during the game. Even if you don’t end up needing a Big Fin, there are still many rare materials that you’ll probably need to farm for at one point or another in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch. A PC version of the game is scheduled to release in 2022.