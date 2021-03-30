Monster Hunter Rise – Where To Find Unique Mushrooms

Monster Hunter Rise just recently released and has given Nintendo Switch owners the closest thing to Monster Hunter World on the platform. While not quite as expansive, there is still a lot to do in the game including a variety of different Village Quests. One of those quests tasks you with finding Unique Mushrooms and this guide will tell you just where to look for them.

Where To Find Unique Mushrooms

The Fungal Frustration Village Quest asks you to find eight Unique Mushrooms within the Shrine Ruins are of the game, but they aren’t just all going to be found on flat ground. As with all quests, the map will show you an area where these are located, but actually finding them may prove to be a little tricky.

Compared to most fetch quests in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll notice that most of the Unique Mushrooms are clustered in the same general area. The only problem is that when you get up to marker 4 or so, you will discover a mountain in your way. There is a pathway that takes you through the mountain, but you’ll also learn that it won’t have any mushrooms.

Instead, you need to find some vines to climb up the wall to get on top of this area and start exploring. The mushrooms aren’t as on top of each other as they appear in the map, but they are still pretty close. What you’re going to be looking for specifically is the Unique Item: Mushroom Colony. Just find eight of these in the Shrine Ruins and you will complete the quest. If you’re having trouble finding enough here, ones you have grabbed will eventually respawn as well.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.