Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Wisplanterns and Boatshells – Cultural Exchange Guide

If you want to get more Argosy submarine slots in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll have to gather Wisplanterns and Boatshells to complete the Cultural Exchange request. You can get more items from the Argosy if you complete this request, so it’s definitely worth doing. The items you need to find are actually pretty easy to obtain, especially if you make use of some quests you may have skipped over. Here’s where to find Wisplanterns and Boatshells in Monster Hunter Rise.

Where to Find Wisplanterns in Monster Hunter Rise

Wisplanterns are the rare variant of Firelanterns, which can be found in the Shrine Ruins area. Just head out on an expedition tour so you can freely explore the region and gather materials without any restrictions. Wisplanterns can be gathered from the shimmering red berry plants found all around the Shrine Ruins.

If you’re having trouble locating the right gathering points, you can head back to Kamura Village and accept the one-star village quest titled “Roly-poly Lanterns.” This is a gathering quest that tasks you with finding Firelanterns, and all of the gathering locations will be marked on your map. Make note of these locations and visit them again on an expedition tour to scrounge up the Wisplanterns you need. The shimmering red berry plants are mostly located in the northern part of the Shrine Ruins near areas 9-13 on the map.

Where to Find Boatshells

Boatshells are the rare variant of Raftshells, which can be found in the Frost Islands area. Visit the area on an expedition tour to gather the necessary amount without any restrictions. Boatshells can be gathered from the oyster beds found in the shallow water throughout the area.

If you’re having trouble locating the right gathering points, there’s another quest that will help you out this time as well. Head back to Kamura Village and accept the two-star quest called “Plump and Juicy.” This is a gathering quest that involves Raftshells, and it will show you all of the right gathering locations on the map just like the Firelantern quest. Just like last time, make note of these locations and return on an expedition tour so you can gather as much as you need. The oyster beds are mostly found in the dark blue parts of the map just north of area 4 and above area 5. You can also find a few near area 10.

Once you have all the Wisplanterns and Boatshells you need, just head back to the Argosy trader back in Kamura Village to complete the Cultural Exchange quest. This is just one of many requests in Monster Hunter Rise, so keep an eye out for more optional quests so you don’t miss out on any potential upgrades.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch. A PC version of the game is scheduled to release in 2022.