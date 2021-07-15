Update 1.1.0 has arrived for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Capcom already released the day one patch for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, but now another new update is available for the game today. The patch is version number 1.1.0.

This is the first of many free content updates that will be released for the game post launch. The download size is only 0.5 GB. The new update comes with new quests and side quests that you can undertake. Some other minor bugs have also been addressed too.

You can see a video of the content posted down below. It’s a cool new free addition to the game that is available now for all players.

You can read the full patch notes down below.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 1.1.0 Patch Notes

Main Additions / Changes

Additional Co-Op Quests

★5 (Explore) Palamute Den

★8 (Explore) Palamute Home

Additional Subquest

★8 (Special) Throw Me a Bone

Additional Melynx Inc. Exchange Item

Palamute Ticket

Bug Fixes / Miscellaneous

Some text revisions have been made.

Some bug fixes have been made.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now only available for the PC and Nintendo Switch platforms.