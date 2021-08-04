Update 1.2.0 has arrived for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

While patch 1.2.0 won’t be out for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin until August 5th, 2021, Capcom has released the full update notes already. The new update should be ready for both the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game.

Much like the last update from July 14th, tomorrow’s patch adds in a lot of new content to the game. You will receive additional monsters, additional quests and even more subquests too.

Some smaller bug fixes have also been made. The file size for the patch is only 0.5 GB if you are downloading it on Nintendo Switch. You can read the full patch notes below. This is a free update available for everyone.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 1.2.0 Patch Notes

Additional Monsters

Kulve Taroth (Co-Op Quest Exclusive Monster)

Hellblade Glavenus

Boltreaver Astalos

Additional Co-Op Quests

★8 (Time) The Goddess of Gold

★8 (Explore) Fire Eggs

★8 (Explore) Thunder Eggs

Additional Subquest

★4 (Special) Dealin’ for Dunkers

When out in the field only, a Monstie that has been given a gene that boosts attack power of one of the elements would change color depending on the Monstie’s elemental values. This has been fixed.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.