Mortal Kombat 1: All Pre-Order Rewards

Imagem: NetherRealm Studios.

Mortal Kombat 1 can already be considered one of the biggest upcoming releases of 2023, together with Final Fantasy XVI and fellow fighting juggernauts Street Fighter 6 and Tekken 8. But what are the game’s pre-order bonuses? Now, here are all Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order rewards.

All Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order Rewards, Explained

According to NetherRealm Studios, those who pre-order any version of Mortal Kombat 1 will automatically unlock Shang Tsung once the game debuts on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Those who pre-order the game right now will also be able to take part in its beta test period, scheduled to take place in August.

How to Pre-Oder Mortal Kombat 1

You can currently pre-order the Standard and Premium versions of the game through each platform’s specific online store or through select retailers. The game’s standard version is available for $69.99, while the Premium Edition can be purchased right now for $109,99.

The Kollector’s Edition can be pre-ordered exclusively through select retailers, like GameStop and Target, for $249.99.

What Comes in the Premium and Kollector’s Editions?

Apart from access to the game’s beta, those who purchase the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will also get the game’s Kombat Pack and 1,250 Dragon Krystals.

The Kombat Pack will then reward them with an exclusive Johnny Cage Jean-Claude Van Damme skin, as well as 6 post-launch DLC characters, and 5 new Kameos. Owners of the pack will also get to play the DLC characters with one weak antecedency.

The Kollector’s Edition, on the other hand, comes with everything present in the Premium Edition, as well as a 16.5-inch Liu Kang Fire God statue, an exclusive in-game Lui Kang skin based on the look of the piece, three art prints, an exclusive steelbook, and another 1,450 Dragon Krystals.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023