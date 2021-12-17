A hotfix for update e1.6.5 has arrived for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This hotfix for update e1.6.5 brings a lot of changes to the game’s weapons and economy, so be ready to modify your strategy on the multiplayer mode. Here’s everything new with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update e.1.6.5 hotfix.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.6.5 Hotfix Patch Notes

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when bartering for safe passage.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong location to be shown for prisoner heroes in the Kingdom-Diplomacy War tab.

Multiplayer

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the Steel Nasal Cap to get overridden by the default helmet of the Brigand.

Changes

Adjusted some perk names and descriptions.

Infantry Changes

Reduced the cost of many Heavy Infantry classes for TDM and Siege by 10 gold.

Reworked many perks, weapons, and class attributes. Notable examples:

Vlandia Sergeant: Armor 41 -> 45, new “Shieldwall” perk shield (captain mode only).

Sturgian Warrior: Granted a shield by default.

Ranged Changes

Decreased the damage multiplier of javelins against shields from 75% to 25%.

Increased damage of all low-tier bows and crossbows.

Decreased damage of all high-tier bows and crossbows.

All melee-focused archer perks now either reduce the penalty of aiming or increase the speed overall while moving.

Accuracy perks for archers now only apply on foot (except for Khuzait).

Cavalry Changes

Added a half-barding version to all heavy cavalry classes.

Reduced the weight of full bardings, making your Warhorses more responsive to dashes.

Added a default shield to most light cavalry classes.

Bow and Arrows perks now grant accuracy bonuses.

Reworked many lance and cavalry spear-related perks.

Reduced the cost of many Heavy Infantry classes for TDM and Siege by 50 gold.

Increased the skirmish mode prices of most light cavalry classes.

Vanguard: Cost 130 -> 140.

Courser: Cost 130 -> 140.

Beduin: Renamed to Jawwal (to fit the single-player campaign lore), Cost 130 -> 140.

Raider: Cost 130 -> 140.

Mounted Warrior: Cost 140 -> 150.

This time Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord received some meaningful changes to the game’s multiplayer mode. The infantry received some cost changes when it comes to TDM and Siege. Besides these changes, many perks, weapons, and class attributes were reworked. The Cavalry and Ranged classes also got some changes to their prices, damage, and even perks, so players will have to adapt to these changes. The developers also fixed some bugs causing crashes and more, so the game’s stability should be a lot better.

