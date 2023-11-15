MW3 Zombies Exterminator Guide: How to Get the Rare Aether Tool Schematic

Don't miss your chance for the Rare Aether Tool Schematic for free weapon upgrades!

November 15th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Modern Warfare 3 MW3 Zombies MWZ How to Get Rare Aether Tool Schematic
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Aether Spores sprouting out around Urzikstan are appearing at an alarming rate in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. But the good news is, if you play your cards right with this mission, you’ll get a cool Rare Aether Tool Schematic in MW3 Zombies!

How to Get the Rare Aether Tool Schematic in MW3 Zombies

You must complete the first 2 objectives in the Act 2 Tier 5 ‘Exterminator’ mission, and then the Reward Rift that appears will have the Rare Aether Tool Schematic in MW3 Zombies. The contract itself is among the easier ones. Your main obstacle will be clearing the contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Modern-Warfare-3-MW3-Zombies-MWZ-How-to-Get-Rare-Aether-Tool-Schematic-Reward
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In this contract, you must grab Inhibitors from a marked toolbox thabe assignedssign to your Tactical slot, and press ‘L1’ or ‘LB’ when inside radiuses of the spores which resemble the Ovomorph from Alien. It’ll expose their inner layers, where you must shoot them until they explode. There are usually 6 of these in a contract, so destroy them all and you’ll be covered!

How to Complete the Exterminator Mission in MWZ

Modern-Warfare-3-MW3-Zombies-MWZ-How-to-Get-Rare-Aether-Tool-Schematic-Map
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The conditions of Exterminator make this a bit trickier, with the following objectives:

  • Complete a Spore Control Contract
  • Complete the Contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds
  • Obtain Rare Aether Tool Schematic and Exfil

Completing the contract in under 2 minutes and 30 seconds can be tricky, but you can play this smart. If you spot Spores next to each other, throw down an inhibitor at both and then shoot each in rapid succession, for instance. Bring a squad if you want extra assurance, especially since these contracts sometimes appear in Mercenary Encampments.

Once you complete the contract under these conditions, you’ll see the usual Reward Rift with the awesome Rare Aether Tool Schematic. Since you need to Exfil to complete this mission (you wouldn’t want to complete this mission and then die before getting out with this schematic) you won’t be able to take on others until you’ve left and returned.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :