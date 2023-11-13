MW3 Zombies Where’s Dr. Jansen Guide: How to Get Dr. Jansen’s Tablet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’re nearing the final stretch of Act 1 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. The next step is tracking down the coordinates of Dr. Jansen, but first, you’ll need to find her coordinates, so here’s how to find Dr. Jansen’s tablet in MW3 Zombies!

How to Get Dr. Jansen’s Tablet in MW3 Zombies

You will find Dr. Jansen’s tablet loose on the ground near where you complete an Outlast contract, the first objective in the ‘Where’s Dr. Jansen’ mission in MW3 Zombies. It’ll look just like the Cyphered Tablets you’ve been hunting down in prior missions, so be sure to clear all remaining enemies first. If you can’t find it, you should be able to find it in another Outlast contract to complete the mission.

How to Complete the Where’s Dr. Jansen Mission in MWZ

Where’s Dr. Jansen is a much simpler mission than most of the ones you’ve been doing so far, so definitely let yourself breathe and be proud of how far you’ve come. The objectives of this mission are the following:

Complete an Outlast Contract

Obtain Dr. Jansen’s Tablet

Exfil

Outlast contracts have an icon resembling a satellite dish and can be found all over the map in randomly occurring locations. To start this contract once you’ve accepted it, go to the objective marker that appears, and activate the PND, ignoring the charred corpses nearby. Also don’t think too much about how these resemble the crystal ore from Resident Evil 4.

Completing an Outlast contract is exactly like completing a Raid Weapon Stash contract. Once you activate the PND, stay close to keep the progress bar running, and take down all enemies that come. You’ll find more and more appear by the end. But you’ve come this far, you’ve handled contracts and grinding in higher threat levels, you’ve got this.

Once you finish the contract, collect your rewards (I found a schematic for the Brain Rot ammo mod!) and search the area for a loose tablet. Once you’re done here, call in an exfil wherever you prefer as long as you can leave safely. Up next is the final mission in Act 1 of MWZ, ‘Extraction’, but it’s a foothold, not the summit. You’ve got a lot of the story left from here.

- This article was updated on November 12th, 2023