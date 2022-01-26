Update 1.13 has arrived for My Hero One’s Justice 2, and here’s the full information of the changes added with this patch. This particular update has numerous minor changes and fixes which have been added to the experience. There have been many other My Hero One’s Justice 2 updates released recently. The following section will list the official patch notes and wording of the update. Here’s everything new with the My Hero One’s Justice 2 update 1.13.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update 1.13 Patch Notes

The patch notes for the latest update to My Hero One’s Justice 2 are listed as follows:

Various balancing changes added

Gameplay stability fixes added

Addressed crashing issues

Various performance improvements

Other minor bug fixes

That is all of the fixes and changes added with the latest update. There is likely to be many fixes within each individual section such as the gameplay stability fixes, however, knowing that the fixes are there will no doubt make players want to dive back into the action with Izuku and the others in no time!

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, IOS, and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit this My Hero One’s Justice 2 blog post.