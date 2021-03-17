Update 1.007.000 has arrived for NBA 2K21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. NBA 2K21 initially released for last generation consoles last September before getting an upgraded release alongside the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This version was free if you had bought the special Mamba Edition, but otherwise had to pay to buy if you did not. Both versions of the game have continued to get updates in the time since and now its NBA 2K21 Next Generation as it is called getting its fifth update. Here’s everything new with NBA 2K21 update 1.007.000.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.007.000 Patch Notes

The City has received an all-new Spring update to help ring in the warmer months! This will be going live starting Thursday.

The following players have received likeness and/or signature facial animation updates: Mikal Bridges Jaylen Brown Thomas Bryant Vernon Carey Jr. John Collins James Ennis Malachi Flynn Wenyen Gabriel Daniel Green Tyrese Haliburton Kevin Huerter Cameron Johnson Tre Jones Saben Lee Theo Maledon Terance Mann Juwan Morgan Joakim Noah Jordan Nwora Daniel Oturu Jerome Robinson Isaiah Stewart Tyrell Terry Xavier Tillman Anthony Tolliver Rayjon Tucker T.J. Warren Paul Watson D.J. Wilson Robert Woodard II

Resolved an issue that caused the names of some playbooks to disappear.

Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings (MyTEAM).

Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations (MyTEAM).

Prep work for Season 6 of MyTEAM. It’s…peculiar.

Various stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience.

The majority of this update revolve around the updating of player likenesses on a number of different players. The City’s spring update is also included in this update, but you won’t notice any changes until it actually goes into effect on Thursday. The other parts of the update are just little fixes for existing problems that you can see above.

NBA 2K21 Next Generation is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while the regular version is available for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official NBA 2K website.