NBA 2K23: How to Fix Palace Intrigue Quest Not Progressing

If you are stuck on the NBA 2K23 Palace Intrigue quest in MyCareer, you have come to the right place. The “Palace Intrigue Not Progressing” glitch has been giving players a rough time who are just trying to go through the MyCareer story mode. When most NBA 2K games come out, there is a definite chance of a few bugs and errors. This is no different. Now, players can’t complete the “Palace Intrigue” quest because of the “Head to the arena and play your next game” step is bugged pretty badly. However, we have a solution. Read on to figure out how to fix the “Palace Intrigue” quest in NBA 2K23.

How to Fix Palace Intrigue Quest in NBA 2K23

Based on a screenshot from Reddit user u/jacobs0922, players have an unfinished checkmark when they try to go to the arena to play their next game. Players have encountered a sea of glitches since the launch of NBA 2K23, and this is no different.

According to several users on Reddit, playing a few park games (namely two to three games)and then restarting your console should do the trick. The best option right now is to do that to see if it works. It won’t work for everyone, but this is the best information we have right now to fix this issue while 2K works on patching these issues.

‘Head to the Arena and Play Your Next’

Many players have been having issues where this quest completely freezes NBA 2K23 when players go to the “Head to the arena and play your next game” portion of “Palace Intrigue.”

Other users of Reddit have suggested their own workarounds for this issue. User u/jacobs0922 said that going through the “Going National” quest will eventually fix this issue. Other fans suggested changing out your clothes to fix this bug in the game.

We know these bugs and errors can be a huge issue, especially if you bought a more expensive version, like the Michael Jordan edition of NBA 2K23. We hope you found these solutions useful in your own game.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.