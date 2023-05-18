Necluda Batrea Lake Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s story is primarily told through Memories unlocked by collecting Dragon Tears scattered throughout Hyrule. This guide provides everything you need to know to obtain Tear of the Dragon #4 in West Necluda and unlock a cutscene featuring one of the franchise’s most iconic characters voiced by an equally iconic performer.

Dragon Tear Necluda Batrea Lake Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first step to obtaining Dragon Tear #4 in Batrea Lake, West Necluda, is to head to Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, shown in the image below. You can find the tower South-East of Hyrule Field, where you land at the beginning of Tears of the Kingdom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Place a Pin in the area shown on the map below so you know exactly where to land once you’ve launched from the tower. Don’t forget to glide to soften your fall unless you want to be a Hylian-sized splat on the ground.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Launch yourself from Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, and you’ll notice two Geoglyphs in the distance. You’re aiming for the one closest to you, shaped like a Molduga. (Those being the giant sand whales from Breath of the Wild).

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Dragon Tear is directly in the middle of the trees obscuring part of the Geoglyph. The exact coordinates are 0694, -1309, 0053. Interact with the puddle to unlock a new cutscene featuring the renowned Matt Mercer as Ganondorf.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

West Necluda Dragon Tear Korok Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Every Geoglyph also has a hidden Korok, and West Necluda is no exception. You can either jump from Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower tower and aim for the tear-shaped symbol on the Geoglyph’s upper tail — or head east from the location of the Dragon Tear. I found it was easiest to leap from the tower again, so I knew exactly where to aim.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lift the rock to find a Korok and earn a Korok Seed. If you’re struggling to see it, activating Ultrahand will highlight it, as the stone is the only moveable object in the area. The coordinates are 0844, -1292, 0026.

Tear of the Dragon #4 – The Gerudo Assault

The Dragon Tear found in West Necluda is Tear of the Dragon #4 and the sixth overall Memory in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We highly recommend you watch each Tear to better understand the story and prevent spoiling yourself — so grab Tear #3 in Trilby Valley if you haven’t done so already.

This guide was written playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ver 1.1.0 on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023