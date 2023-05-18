Trilby Valley Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Similarly to Breath of the Wild, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has memories — but this time, memories come in the form of Dragon Tears and are found within Geoglpyhs all over the land of Hyrule. Finding these Geogplyhs will be worthwhile for the player, considering finding all twelve will lead to the reveal of a legendary weapon. Maybe you need some help locating the Dragon Tear on Trilby Valley. Here is the Trilby Valley Dragon Tear Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Trilby Valley Dragon Tear Location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Follow the steps in this guide to locate the Trilby Valley Dragon Tear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Your first step should be to head to the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower, northeast of Central Hyrule and North of Trilby Valley. Use the image below for a reference point.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Activate the tower, shoot up into the sky, and make your way toward the Geoglpyh location, as shown by my cursor in the image below. The Geoglpyh looks like a Nintendo Switch, which is pretty cool!

Related: Dragon’s Tears, Memories, and Geoglyphs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Explained.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you paraglide towards this location, your goal is to aim for where the red arrow points in the image below. This is the exact location of the Dragon Tear Memory. If you still have trouble finding it, the precise coordinates of the memory are 1828, 0737, 0089.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Believe it or not, this is one of the easier Geoglyphs to decipher, while the more challenging ones are Tabantha Tundra and Gerudo Desert Great Cliffs Dragon Tears. Follow our guides to claim those Dragon Tear Memories easily!

Now that you found the Dragon Tear Memory on Trilby Valley check out our guide on the best order to view these memories. Although I didn’t gather the Dragon Tear memories chronologically, I wish I did, considering viewing them out of order was confusing. If you watch them out of order, you can rewatch the memories by heading into your Adventure Log and scrolling down to memories. The game numbers them for you in that section!

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023