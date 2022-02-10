Needy Streamer Overload Ending Guide: All 22 Endings and How to Get Them

Needy Streamer Overload has 22 endings for players to unlock, and you can get every ending fairly easily as long as you know how to trigger each one. Needy Streamer Overload has been steadily climbing the Steam charts since it released in January, and its endings are the most exciting parts of the game. Because Needy Streamer Overload isn’t the happiest game, not all of the endings are winners. A handful of them are particularly bleak, but thankfully, there are a few successful endings as well. Here’s how to unlock all 22 endings in Needy Streamer Overload

How to Get Every Ending in Needy Streamer Overload

Ending How to Unlock Do You Love Me? Reach 1 million followers with 80+ Affection and 80+ Mental Darkness in 30 days. (Un)happy End World Reach 1 million followers with 80+ Affection and less than 80 Mental Darkness in 30 days. Happy End World Reach 1 million followers with 80+ Affection, less than 60 Stress, and less than 80 Mental Darkness in 30 days with the computer’s internet connection off. Utopian Parody Gain between 500,000 to 1 million followers 80+ Affection in 30 days. Catastrophe Gain less than 500,000 followers with less than 60 Affection and less than 60 Mental Darkness in 30 days. Labor Is Evil Gain less than 500,000 followers with 60+ Affection and less than 60 Mental Darkness in 30 days. There Are No Angels Gain less than 500,000 followers with less than 60 Affection and 60+ Mental Darkness in 30 days. Needy Girl Overdose Gain less than 500,000 followers with 60+ Affection and 60+ Mental Darkness in 30 days. INTERNET OVERDOSE On Day 25, reach 80+ Stress with 120 max Stress. Bomber Girl Reach 120 Stress. Ground Control to Psychoelectric Angel Reach 100 Affection. Welcome to my Religion Do Conspiracy Theories Stream level 5. Fallen Angel Do Sexy Stream 5. Painful Future Do Breakdown Stream 5. Rainbow Girl Use Magic Paper on 5 different days. Blazing Hell Reach 60+ Mental Darkness and say “Okay” when asked to buy charcoal. Normie Life Reach 0 Mental Darkness. Cucked Reach 0 Affection. So Close Yet So Far Fail to reach 10,000 followers by the end of Day 10. Flatline Don’t respond to Ame’s text messages 5 times. Nymphomania Have sex with Ame 6 times. Comment te dire adieu Unlock every ending but Happy End World and you will unlock the Save 0 file.

Needy Streamer Overload is available now on PC.