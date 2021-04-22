New NBA 2K21 Roster Update Today Changes Player Ratings (April 22nd)

2K Sports has now released a new roster update to all versions of NBA 2K21 today on April 22nd, 2021. The roster changes affect the player ratings for many of the NBA stars.

One of the big stars that has increased his rating is Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors. Curry now has an overall rating of 97! This is all thanks to his recent performances in the regular NBA season.

The only other player in the game with a rating of 97 is LeBron James. While there are improvements, some NBA players have seen their rating dip a little bit.

You can check out the new player ratings in NBA 2K21 down below.

NBA 2K21 Roster Update (April 22nd)

Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

Nikola Jokić: 96 OVR (+1)

Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1)

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 86 OVR (-1)

Deandre Ayton: 85 OVR (+1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 84 OVR (+1)

R.J. Barrett: 82 OVR (+2)

Joe Ingles: 82 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 81 OVR (+2)

Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (-1)

Tyrese Haliburton: 81 OVR (-1)

Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (-1)

Jalen Brunson: 80 OVR (-1)

Reggie Jackson: 79 OVR (+2)

Derrick White: 79 OVR (+2)

Luguentz Dort: 79 OVR (+2)

Nerlens Noel: 79 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 79 OVR (+1)

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 79 OVR (-1)

Louis Williams: 79 OVR (-1)

Derrick Favors: 79 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Grayson Allen: 78 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges: 78 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+1)

Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (+1)

Davis Bertans: 78 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)

DeMarcus Cousins: 78 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 78 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (+2)

Torrey Craig: 77 OVR (+2)

Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)

Kendrick Nunn: 77 OVR (+1)

Elfrid Payton: 77 OVR (+1)

Ricky Rubio: 77 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (-1)

Blake Griffin: 77 OVR (-1)

Doug McDermott: 77 OVR (-1)

James Johnson: 77 OVR (-1)

Edmond Sumner: 76 OVR (+2)

Rajon Rondo: 76 OVR (+1)

Tyus Jones: 76 OVR (+1)

Taj Gibson: 76 OVR (+1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (+1)

Mohamed Bamba: 76 OVR (+1)

Goga Bitadze: 76 OVR (+1)

Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+1)

Tomas Satoransky: 76 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (-1)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (-1)

Willie Cauley-Stein: 76 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Claxton: 76 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 76 OVR (-2)

Furkan Korkmaz: 75 OVR (+3)

Frank Jackson: 75 OVR (+3)

Bryn Forbes: 75 OVR (+2)

Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+2)

Trevor Ariza: 75 OVR (+2)

Ersan İlyasova: 75 OVR (+2)

Reggie Bullock: 75 OVR (+2)

Desmond Bane: 75 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 75 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 75 OVR (+1)

Cole Anthony: 75 OVR (+1)

Juan Toscano: 75 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (-1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 75 OVR (-2)

Kevon Looney: 75 OVR (-2)

Jalen McDaniels: 74 OVR (+4)

Cory Joseph: 74 OVR (+2)

Yuta Watanabe: 74 OVR (+2)

Jevon Carter: 74 OVR (+2)

Josh Okogie: 74 OVR (+1)

Damion Lee: 74 OVR (+1)

Bismack Biyombo: 74 OVR (-1)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 74 OVR (-1)

Jaden McDaniels: 74 OVR (-1)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 74 OVR (-2)

Landry Shamet: 73 OVR (+2)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (+2)

Jordan Nwora: 73 OVR (+1)

Maurice Harkless: 73 OVR (+1)

Stanley Johnson: 73 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 73 OVR (-1)

Maxi Kleber: 73 OVR (-1)

Nicolò Melli: 73 OVR (-1)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 73 OVR (-2)

Royce O’Neale: 73 OVR (-2)

Naji Marshall: 72 OVR (+4)

Vernon Carey Jr.: 72 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 72 OVR (-1)

Damian Jones: 72 OVR (-1)

Sterling Brown: 72 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)

Amir Coffey: 71 OVR (-1)

Caleb Martin: 71 OVR (-1)

Brad Wanamaker: 71 OVR (-1)

D.J. Wilson: 71 OVR (-1)

Grant Williams: 70 OVR (-1)

Killian Tillie: 69 OVR (+2)

Paul Watson: 69 OVR (+2)

Armoni Brooks: 69 OVR (+2)

Tyler Cook: 69 OVR (+1)

NBA 2K21 is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox one and Nintendo Switch. You can visit the game’s official website for more about the roster update. You can also see the recent next-gen patch notes too.