New Pokémon Snap: Best Frenemies Guide

Best Frenemies is an interesting request of New Pokémon Snap, as it requires a lot of mechanics in order to get it right. In fact, there is another request that its goal is the actual pre-requisite for this one, making Best Frenemies a way tougher task to pull out successfully. The whole instance is taking place in Florio Nature Park (Night) and below you can find anything you need in order to complete the request the easiest possible.

How to complete Best Frenemies request in New Pokémon Snap

To start things, the other request I mentioned above is the “Where It Snacks and Snoozes”, for which we already have a guide if you want to check it out. It is highly suggested to do so, since the first half of the Best Frenemies challenge is exactly what you did over to that one. To sum up:

Reach the point where on your left there will be a big hole.

Scan until you see Pinsir’s horns coming out.

Throw at it an Illumina Ball so it will jump out of the hole.

Then, throw Fluffruits behind it and keep spamming your Scan until Heracross fall of the tree nearby.

These steps are what you need to do up to that point. Best Frenemies take this ‘chain quest’ a littler further, so after Heracross falls to the ground, throw some Fluffruits and hit it. It will act frustrated, and since Pinsir will be next to it looking at it, my assumption is that Heracross thinks it is Pinsir who is doing all of this. In any case, let them be for now and keep going further down the stage.

At some point, you will be able to see again those two, but this time they will be fighting. As you watch them, there will be a sleeping Sylveon on your left. Throw an Illumina ball at it to wake it up, and it will go away. Which brings us to the key part of this whole process.

The moment you are getting close to the two Pokémon that are fighting, use your Melody. If your timing is right, Sylveon will come out from wherever it was and will get close to the two troublemakers. It will say something in their Pokémon-ish language, and they will all start laughing and in general act friendly. This is the magic moment, you need to focus your camera on Pinsir, and take the shot with the gang laughing it out. This is quite crucial, since focusing the lens on Heracross or Sylveon tends to not count as the picture needed for the request, for whatever the reason. Complete the stage and return with the glorious picture to finish your request.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.