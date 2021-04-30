New Pokémon Snap: How Many Levels Are There?

New Pokémon Snap has graced the Nintendo Switch today, the first Pokémon Snap game since the original N64 title came out over 20 years ago, but how much content is really included in the game, and how many levels can you explore in New Pokemon Snap? Fans of the original Pokémon Snap will be pleased to know that there’s almost double the amount of levels of the original game, with most areas providing multiple versions of the stage such as Day, Night and Illumina. Here’s how many levels there are in New Pokémon Snap.

How Many Levels in New Pokémon Snap?

A brand new Pokémon game always brings about high expectations from a dedicated fanbase, and it doesn’t look like this latest Pokémon spin-off will disappoint fans of the original Pokémon Snap and newcomers alike, at least in terms of its length. New Pokémon Snap has 7 islands to explore, within which there are several areas and courses and levels, brining the total number of levels up to 23 (plus the Research Camp).

This is quite a significant amount of content, and given that each course lets you ‘level up’ as you play it and take photos of different Pokémon (which ultimately changes up the course slightly by changing Pokémon behaviours or adding something fresh), there’s sure to be a wealth of content for players to sink their teeth into. There’s over 200 Pokémon to photograph and gain a photo score for, and in order to fill out your Photodex, you’ll need to take photos of each of these Pokémon in different poses and environments to earn the Star photos (1 to 4 stars for each Pokémon.)

The various levels are unlocked as you progress though the game naturally, and here’s the requirements that you’ll need to fulfil to unlock each one. For help on how to fill out your Photodex with many of the different Pokémon roaming the Lental region, you can also check out our series of guides.

New Pokémon Snap is available now on Nintendo Switch.