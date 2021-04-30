Just like in the old game for N64 New Pokémon Snap has players working to unlock new levels as they play through the campaign. Luckily, things are a bit clearer this time around. You won’t always be tricking Pokémon into hitting a button to open a gate. Often you just need to work to increase your Research Level. To help you understand what’s required, here’s how to unlock levels in New Pokémon Snap.

How to Unlock Levels in New Pokémon Snap

New Pokémon Snap simplifies the process of unlocking new levels by putting the focus on your Research Level. Check out that guide if you’re curious how to raise it quickly, since you’ll want to if you’re quest is to unlock everything right away. But some levels and stages don’t use this as the unlock method, so we have listed them below.

How to Unlock Florio Island – Florio Nature Park Night and Illumina Spot

Florio Nature Park (Day) – Unlocked at the beginning

Florio Nature Park (Night) – Reach Research Level 2 on Florio Nature Park (Day)

Florio Nature Park (Illumina Spot) – Complete Florio Nature Park (Night) once

How to Unlock Belusylva Island – Founja Jungle, Elsewhere Forest, and Research Lab Photo Course

Founja Jungle (Day) – Reach Research Level 2 on all Florio Nature Park levels

Founja Jungle (Night) – Reach Research Level 2 on Founja Jungle (Day)

Elsewhere Forest – Reach Research Level 2 on Fireflow Volcano

Elsewhere Forest (Illumina Spot) – Reach Research Level 2 on Elsewhere Forest

Research Lab Photo Course – Reach Research Level 2 on Elsewhere Forest (Illumina Spot)

How to Unlock Voluca Island – Sweltering Sands and Fireflow Volcano

Sweltering Sands (Day) – Reach Research Level 2 on both Founja Jungle levels

Sweltering Sands (Night) – Reach Research Level 2 on Sweltering Sands (Day)

Fireflow Volcano – Reach Research Level 2 on Sweltering Sands (Night)

Fireflow Volcano (Illumina Spot) – Reach Research Level 2 on Fireflow Volcano

How to Unlock Maricopia Island – Blushing Beach, Maricopia Reef, and Lental Seafloor

Blushing Beach (Day) – Reach Research Level 2 on both Founja Jungle levels

Blushing Beach (Night) – Reach Research Level 2 on Shiver Snowfields (Night)

Maricopia Reef (Day) – Reach Research Level 2 on Blushing Beach (Day)

Maricopia Reef (Evening) – Complete the main story

Lental Seafloor (Undersea) – Reach Research Level 2 on Maricopia Reef (Day)

Lental Seafloor (Illumina Spot) – Reach Research Level 3 on Lental Seafloor (Undersea)

How to Unlock Durice Island – Shiver Snowfields and Outaway Cave

Shiver Snowfields (Day) – Take photos of Meganium, Volcarona, Milotic, and Whishiwashi in Illumina forms

Shiver Snowfields (Night) -Reach Research Level 2 on Shiver Snowfields (Day)

Outaway Cave – Reach Research Level 2 on Shiver Snowfields (Night)

How to Unlock Aurus Island – Ruins of Remembrance

Ruins of Remembrance – Reach Research Level 2 on Outaway Cave, play again and take the new alternate path

So that’s all the ways how to unlock levels in New Pokémon Snap. There’s a lot of new stages in this game to explore, and you need to cover them well if you want to unlock the next one. Hopefully knowing where to work will help you reach the end and complete this latest adventure.