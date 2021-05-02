New Pokémon Snap: Operation Be My Friend Guide

The Operation Be My Friend of New Pokémon Snap takes you to Founja Jungle, with goal to befriend a certain Pokémon. Prior to this task, you may have missed entirely the one we are looking for, which as you may have guessed by now, it’s Leafeon. Reason for this is because Leafeon is actually well-hidden, behind the waterfall in the last area of the stage. If you manage to bypass the Liepard that is blocking the way, during daytime, you will be able to actually interact with it which is also our goal. Below you will find step by step what you need to do for this request.

How to complete Operation Be My Friend request in New Pokémon Snap

In order to have everything set, you first need to have the Illumina Balls unlocked. They are mandatory in order to get behind the waterfall during the day in Founja Jungle, so make sure you have those ready. We have another guide that explains this process in detail, so feel free to check that out as well. Also, just to be clear, this request can only be done during daytime, as Leafeon won’t be at the spot we need it to be, during the night.

With those in mind, let’s continue. Keep going further into the Founja Jungle stage. Around mid-way through the whole stage, the Liepard that sleeps in front of the waterfall entrance is going to be visible to you, even if quite far yet. You must try and aim well with your camera, and throw Illumina Balls at it until you have a successful hit, before it falls asleep. This is crucial, since after it goes to sleep, you won’t be able to wake it up in any way possible. During the night it is possible with the Melody tool, but not when the sun is still up. Therefore, aim well and try to hit it as it yawns, while it’s getting ready to close its eyes.

If you succeed, the Liepard will actually leave its spot and the pathway will be open for us to go behind the waterfall. Scan the node in order to change directions, and get ready with your camera. A Leafeon will be inside the cave, walking around minding its own business. What you need to do, is to keep throwing Fluffruits next to it, until it ends up eating one. Take a screenshot while it’s doing so, and there you have it, the photo for the request is yours to keep. There is also a Sobble in the same cave, so try and grab some pictures of it as well. It’s one of the few spots where you can get a close up of Sobble, so take advantage of it. After you finish the stage, return to your camp with the picture and complete the Operation Be My Friend request.

New Pokémon Snap is available on Nintendo Switch. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.