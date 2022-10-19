New World: All 26 Ancient Glyph Locations

See where to find all the Ancient Glyphs

October 19th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

In New World, players are always looking for a way to get ahead in the massive multiplayer online role-playing game. The 26 Ancient Glyphs in the game have already been mapped out for players who want to snag those elite chests and teleporters all around the Brimstone Sands. Down below, they are laid by players in the New World forums. Once you get all 26, which will take quite a while, you can head over to the plaque in Heliopolis. For now, though, the plaque is currently bugged with messages going out to the New World team to try and fix the issue. Here are all 26 Ancient Glyphs in New World.

Every Ancient Glyph Location in New World

Here are all 26 glyph locations in New World:

Glyph Number Glyph Name Wisdom Location Notes
1 DINGTA Above Palace of Nekhbet Go the edge of the area with the Eagle’s nests and look down. You’ll see a small half-moon shape in the side. Look for these as a “staircase” down to the glyph
2 JIIBA Shadow Beds of Ta-Bitjet Similar to #1, it’s below the top area in a cave not connected to the Scorpion Queen boss; Go to top section with portal, down the right side near the ancient chest and look for a small opening in the rocks
3 KEYYA YIB’ Crossroads Atum’s Way Middle area, guarded by many mobs
4 TEYII Journey Great Shrine of Thoth Bottom area; below waypoint
5 WETZUU Gift Oasis Spontanea During quest; follow the top of the structure from Aqua Anuket to Oasis Spontanea; at the end slowly fall down into the structure
6 CRUUJ Sun Heliopolis End area of Heliopolis; at the top facing towards the Heliopolis entrance
7 AMBA Mountain Diospolis Top area you get to during MSQ; take door then follow the path inside
8 PIMBII Dawn Kephri Arena Kill Bug boss, glyph in the middle afterwards
9 D’UN-YICH Ordeal Pools of Orcus NE Side, at the small Y
10 HIMDE Ocean Temple of Isis Southern part, guarded by several mobs
11 AABER Day Lamp of Osiris Hidden area you access by going into LoO, running past the big mob in the middle and down the right path. To the right of the skeleton at the end is a hole in the wall. The glyph is guarded by 2 skeletons
12 ITKA Below Place of Pillars Acquired during quest; jump “puzzle” with pushy goats. Next to Boss goat
13 DZUU First Heru Plaza Northwest area near the entrance
14 J’IJ Sealed Necropolis of Sutekh After “A God Awakens” quest; accessible in PTR by jumping into the area
15 TSADZUI Wall Great Wall of Nebet-Het Very top of the middle area
16 HID Home Hermopolis Take teleporter in the middle area
17 B’EYEG Chaos Ennead Very end at the end of the boss fight
18 RIIGA Persona Arit-en-Geb Possible requires a quest to get – “The Ancient Glyphs”
19 EYBUE Virtue Satet Possibly requires a quest to get – “The Ancient Glyphs”
20 CRUUJ’II Strength Forge of Ptah At the top of the main area next to the portal and behind the boss guarding it
21 D’UN-GA Destruction Castrum Principium Near the end boss, before the bridge; little side area with 3 elites guarding the nearby chest
22 TAB’ Night Ordeal of the Scorpion Kill Scorpion boss, glyph in the side area afterwards
23 B’ENGYING Shield Serpent’s Pass Southwest area
24 TSANGMIIJ Food Castrum Victualis Right outside the north side of Castrum Victualis
25 JICH Water Heka’s Cauldron Middle area right on waypoint on the map
26 DUBUU River Sopdu Hot Springs Middle area again

All 26 Ancient Glyphs Mapped Out

Here’s a map of all 26 Ancient Glyph locations in New World:

If you are still having trouble specifically finding them, check out this video from YouTuber Krotha:

New World is available now for PC.

 

