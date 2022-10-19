New World: All 26 Ancient Glyph Locations

In New World, players are always looking for a way to get ahead in the massive multiplayer online role-playing game. The 26 Ancient Glyphs in the game have already been mapped out for players who want to snag those elite chests and teleporters all around the Brimstone Sands. Down below, they are laid by players in the New World forums. Once you get all 26, which will take quite a while, you can head over to the plaque in Heliopolis. For now, though, the plaque is currently bugged with messages going out to the New World team to try and fix the issue. Here are all 26 Ancient Glyphs in New World.
Every Ancient Glyph Location in New World
Here are all 26 glyph locations in New World:
|Glyph Number
|Glyph Name
|Wisdom
|Location
|Notes
|1
|DINGTA
|Above
|Palace of Nekhbet
|Go the edge of the area with the Eagle’s nests and look down. You’ll see a small half-moon shape in the side. Look for these as a “staircase” down to the glyph
|2
|JIIBA
|Shadow
|Beds of Ta-Bitjet
|Similar to #1, it’s below the top area in a cave not connected to the Scorpion Queen boss; Go to top section with portal, down the right side near the ancient chest and look for a small opening in the rocks
|3
|KEYYA YIB’
|Crossroads
|Atum’s Way
|Middle area, guarded by many mobs
|4
|TEYII
|Journey
|Great Shrine of Thoth
|Bottom area; below waypoint
|5
|WETZUU
|Gift
|Oasis Spontanea
|During quest; follow the top of the structure from Aqua Anuket to Oasis Spontanea; at the end slowly fall down into the structure
|6
|CRUUJ
|Sun
|Heliopolis
|End area of Heliopolis; at the top facing towards the Heliopolis entrance
|7
|AMBA
|Mountain
|Diospolis
|Top area you get to during MSQ; take door then follow the path inside
|8
|PIMBII
|Dawn
|Kephri Arena
|Kill Bug boss, glyph in the middle afterwards
|9
|D’UN-YICH
|Ordeal
|Pools of Orcus
|NE Side, at the small Y
|10
|HIMDE
|Ocean
|Temple of Isis
|Southern part, guarded by several mobs
|11
|AABER
|Day
|Lamp of Osiris
|Hidden area you access by going into LoO, running past the big mob in the middle and down the right path. To the right of the skeleton at the end is a hole in the wall. The glyph is guarded by 2 skeletons
|12
|ITKA
|Below
|Place of Pillars
|Acquired during quest; jump “puzzle” with pushy goats. Next to Boss goat
|13
|DZUU
|First
|Heru Plaza
|Northwest area near the entrance
|14
|J’IJ
|Sealed
|Necropolis of Sutekh
|After “A God Awakens” quest; accessible in PTR by jumping into the area
|15
|TSADZUI
|Wall
|Great Wall of Nebet-Het
|Very top of the middle area
|16
|HID
|Home
|Hermopolis
|Take teleporter in the middle area
|17
|B’EYEG
|Chaos
|Ennead
|Very end at the end of the boss fight
|18
|RIIGA
|Persona
|Arit-en-Geb
|Possible requires a quest to get – “The Ancient Glyphs”
|19
|EYBUE
|Virtue
|Satet
|Possibly requires a quest to get – “The Ancient Glyphs”
|20
|CRUUJ’II
|Strength
|Forge of Ptah
|At the top of the main area next to the portal and behind the boss guarding it
|21
|D’UN-GA
|Destruction
|Castrum Principium
|Near the end boss, before the bridge; little side area with 3 elites guarding the nearby chest
|22
|TAB’
|Night
|Ordeal of the Scorpion
|Kill Scorpion boss, glyph in the side area afterwards
|23
|B’ENGYING
|Shield
|Serpent’s Pass
|Southwest area
|24
|TSANGMIIJ
|Food
|Castrum Victualis
|Right outside the north side of Castrum Victualis
|25
|JICH
|Water
|Heka’s Cauldron
|Middle area right on waypoint on the map
|26
|DUBUU
|River
|Sopdu Hot Springs
|Middle area again
All 26 Ancient Glyphs Mapped Out
Here’s a map of all 26 Ancient Glyph locations in New World:
If you are still having trouble specifically finding them, check out this video from YouTuber Krotha:
New World is available now for PC.