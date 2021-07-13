An update will be released on July 15 for the Steam version of Nier: Automata, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The Steam version of Nier: Automata has suffered from performance problems and other issues since launch, but now Steam users should have a much-improved experience. The fixes in this update are similar to those featured in the Xbox Game Pass for PC version of the game. Here’s everything new with the July 15 update for the Steam version of Nier: Automata.

Nier: Automata July 15 Steam Update Patch Notes

Changes made

• Borderless Video Settings

Borderless video settings have been implemented.

• Fidelity FX

A Fidelity FX CAS feature has been added.

• HDR

The system will now detect whether HDR has been activated in the Windows display settings, and automatically boot the game in HDR mode if it has.

• Anti-aliasing

Adjustments to the anti-aliasing functionality

• UI textures (4K)

Approximately 270 UI textures for icons, backdrops and UI elements etc. now support 4K resolutions.

• Cut scenes

The bit rate has been improved and all pre-rendered cut scenes adjusted, so they will now play in 60FPS and display in the correct aspect ratio without stretching the picture.

• Global illumination

A new “Global illumination” feature has been implemented. This can be set to three different levels; High, Medium or Low.

• Ambient occlusion/ bloom

The rendering targets for ambient occlusion and bloom effects have been changed to dynamic resolution based on the game’s resolution.

Bug fixes

• It is now possible to switch between recently selected display modes for screenshots, such as between full screen and windowed mode or between borderless and windowed mode, by pushing the Alt + Enter keys together.

• The mouse cursor is no longer displayed when using a game pad controller.

• The frame rate has been stabilized at 60FPS under default settings.

Other stability related fixes have also been implemented.

Nier: Automata is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2021