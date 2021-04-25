Nier Replicant: How to Catch a Rhizodont – Fish of Legend Guide

There are many fish to catch in Nier Replicant, but few fish are as fearsome as the Rhizodont, a catch that is required to earn the Fish of Legend trophy. The Rhizodont cannot be caught until very late into the game, and there are several prerequisite quests you must complete before you can even attempt to catch it. It puts up quite a fight too, so you’ll have to be pretty good at fishing on top of that. Here’s how to catch a Rhizodont and earn the Fish of Legend achievement in Nier Replicant.

How to Catch a Rhizodont in Nier Replicant

You can catch a Rhizodont at the fishing spot in the southwest corner of the Desert region near the boat. This is the same place where you caught a Hyneria for the Fisherman’s Gambit quest. You cannot catch this fish without the maximum fishing skill level, meaning you have to complete the entirety of the Fisherman’s Gambit questline before attempting to catch a Rhizodont. These fish are attracted to Sardines, so use those as bait.

The Rhizodont only appears rarely, so you’ll want to stock up on Sardines before heading on a fishing trip to the Desert. You can fish for them yourself or buy them from a shop in Seafront. At this point in the game, you probably have a decent sum of cash, so just save yourself the headache and buy yourself a bunch of Sardines. When fishing in the Desert, you can catch various types of Junk, a Hyneria, or a Rhizodont. If you have a keen eye, you can tell what’s nibbling on your hook before wasting any bait.

These are the things to look for when fishing in the Desert.

If the pole dips twice, it’s Junk .

. If the pole dips three times, it’s a Hyneria .

. If the pole dips twice, pauses, and then dips twice again, it’s a Rhizodont.

If you want to be safe, then you can just hook everything that nibbles at your line. You’ll be able to tell when you’ve landed a Rhizodont because it’ll put up a fight. These fish are tough and have long health bars, so you’ll have to be a skilled angler to successfully reel one in. Once you catch one, you’ll unlock the Fish of Legend trophy/achievement. You can sell the Rhizodont for a large sum of Gold too, making it a nice way to stuff your pockets if you need some money.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.