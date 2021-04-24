Most of Nier Replicant’s side quests require you to gather random items, and a handful of early side quests require you to find Goat Hide. Goat Hide naturally comes from Goats, but these animals don’t always drop their hide once you kill them. This makes getting Goat Hide a chore, and you can walk away from a hunting session without any hide if you’re unlucky enough. If you’re trying to complete The New Merchant in Town or The Damaged Map side quests, however, you’ll need at least a few of them. Here’s how to get Goat Hide in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Goat Hide in Nier Replicant

Goat Hide can be obtained by slaying Goats. Goats can be found in the Northern and Southern Plains regions as well as the Eastern Road area. If you’ve in Part 2 of Nier Replicant’s story, then Goats can only be found on the Eastern Road. Goat Hide is an uncommon drop, so the animals will not always have any once you kill them. Goat Meat is the more common item received from hunting Goats, so you’ll have to kill several of them and hope you get lucky.

There are a set number of Goats in each area, but you can always leave the area and return to force them to respawn. The Eastern Road is the best place to farm Goats because it’s a linear area where the animals are all fairly close together. It’s the road that leads to the Lost Shrine from the start of the game if you don’t know where to find it. You’ll be able to kill the Goats on the way to the Lost Shrine and then come back to the Village and do it over again. You can repeat the process as necessary until you obtain as much Goat Hide as you need.

