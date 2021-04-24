Nier Replicant: How to Get Natural Rubber – The New Merchant in Town Quest Guide

Natural Rubber is a rare resource in Nier Replicant, and you’ll need some if you want to complete The New Merchant in Town side quest in the town of Seafront. This quest is given by a man on a boat docked in Seafront who wants to kickstart his trading business. He asks you to gather quite a few materials for him, but Natural Rubber is the hardest thing on the list to find. In order to complete this quest, you’ll need 10 Wool, 10 Goat Hides, and 5 Natural Rubber. Here’s where to get Natural Rubber in Nier Replicant.

Where to Get Natural Rubber in Nier

Natural Rubber can be found in the Northern and Southern Plains regions. It can be obtained from item harvesting points, although its drop rate is fairly low. You’ll likely have to leave the areas and return several times to gather the necessary amount of Natural Rubber needed to complete this quest.

Thankfully, there’s another way to get your hands on this item. Natural Rubber is sold at the Material Shopkeeper in Seafront. They sell for 700 Gold, which can be quite a steep price this early in the game. You need 5 Natural Rubber for this quest, meaning you’ll need 3500 Gold if you want to buy enough.

To raise enough money, you can do some of the other side quests in Seafront. Several villagers are in need of assistance, and you can even travel back to your home village to look for work if you’re still short on cash. There’s also fishing, which can make you a decent amount of money if you’re willing to put in the time. Lastly, you can just grind in the nearby plains, defeating monsters and gathering items to sell for a profit.

Grinding in the Northern and Southern Plains areas is the best way to raise money to buy Natural Rubber because you have to go there anyway to gather the Wool and Goat Hide you need for this quest. Just pick up whatever items you see while you’re hunting sheep and goats and you’re sure to stumble across at least a handful of Natural Rubber. You’ll still probably have to buy some at the end of the day, but harvesting some in the field will keep you from having to spend a small fortune this early in the game.=

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 24th, 2021