Valheim – How to Fish

There is a ton of skills your Viking in Valheim has, from wood cutting, to running and jumping, and many more. Fishing is also one of these, and is as valuable as all the rest. By fishing you can provide yourself an excellent food source, amongst other things of course and is quite easy to do so, as long as you have a Fishing Rod and Bait.

How to actually fish

Let me start by saying this. There is a great number of ways you can gather food resources. From berry gathering, to hunting down Boars and the likes. Why then prefer fishing than doing all of above? Simply enough, due to how safe and fast it is. Of course you can go exploring, finding different food items along the way, but there is always a chance a rabid beast will try to ruin your day. Hence why staying at one place with your trusty rod, is so much safer and easy to do.

With that said, let me show you how to do it. First things first, find the Fishing Rod. It’s a mandatory item to have in order to proceed with such an activity, so make sure to read this guide right here, to see in detail how you can find one.

After grabbing your rod, let’s start fishing. Go to your inventory and right click the Fishing Rod to equip it and attach bait right after. Then, find a place with water and stand close it. Try to spot a fish or a pool of fish. Afterwards, follow the steps below:

Hold down your left mouse button to charge your cast.

Release it to cast your line.

The right mouse button is used for reeling in your line.

If the fish grabs our bait, simply spam the right mouse button to bring it back to you.

Pay attention to your stamina bar, as it depletes while trying to tire the fish

Once the fish is close enough to you, click ‘E’ to grab it.

Enjoy your easy Raw Meat.

As you can see, the process is really simple and easy. To be honest, it was my preferred way of stocking up Raw Meats, as I could do this way faster than actually searching for animals. Additionally, the Fishing Rod NEVER breaks, therefore you can use it for as long as you’d like in one session. In my opinion, the team behind Valheim will add more things that you can get while fishing, to make it an even more enjoyable activity. But we need to wait and see what they have in store for us.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.