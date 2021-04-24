Many games give you maps of towns and other areas automatically, but maps are handled a bit differently in Nier Replicant. You’ll have to find a map of each area on your own before you can see anything on the map screen. You can typically find most maps in the same places, although things can be different for certain areas like dungeons. Thankfully, you won’t have to go too far out of your way to find a map for a given area, making this feature nothing more than a minor annoyance. Here’s how to get maps in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Maps in Nier Replicant

Maps can be purchased from Item Shopkeepers in each town. Each towns’ Item Shopkeeper will always sell the map to that respective town, but they will also have maps of other nearby areas in stock. For example, the Item Shop in Seafront has the Seafront map in stock as well as the map for the Southern Plains region. If you need the map to a town, check the local Item Shop. If you need the maps for overworld areas like the Plains or Desert, check nearby towns and you’re sure to find someone selling them.

Fortunately, maps aren’t too terribly expensive. They’re all priced at 500 Gold, which is not that much money at all once you’ve done a few side quests. Maps can be a bit pricey early in the game, but if you complete a few side quests and sell the items you pick up on your travels, you’ll save up a decent sum of cash you can spend on maps and other useful items.

You should make a habit of stopping by the Item Shop in each new town you come across and buying whatever maps they have in stock. This will save you a huge headache, especially since it’s easy to get lost or turned around in some places. Plus, the prices won’t really even matter once you’re a few hours into the game.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.