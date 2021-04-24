The Fisherman’s Gambit is a lengthy questline in Nier Replicant, and Part 3 of this quest requires you to catch seven Rainbow Trout. The first two parts taught you how to catch Sardines and Blowfish, but now you’ve learned enough about fishing to move onto bigger catches. This is the first part of the Fisherman’s Gambit quest where you have to actually leave Seafront and move away from everyone’s favorite fishing spot on the beach. Thankfully, you don’t have to venture too far away to reach this new fishing spot. Here’s where to catch Rainbow Trout in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Rainbow Trout in Nier Replicant

Rainbow Trout can only be caught in the Northern Plains region. You can catch them at the dock in the Northern Plains, which is located just south of the entrance to the Junk Heap. You’ll need to use a Lure to catch these fish, as they won’t take any other types of bait. A Lure can be purchased from the Tackle Shopkeeper in Seafront. Rainbow Trout are very common in the Northern Plains, so you’ll be able to catch as many as you need with ease.

Once you catch all seven Rainbow Trout, return to the Fisherman in Seafront to complete the quest. You’ll unlock Part 4 of The Fisherman’s Gambit, which requires you to catch a fish called Bream. There are many more steps in this quest, so you won’t be done fishing anytime soon. Thankfully, the Fisherman still has a lot to teach you, so your fishing skills will improve significantly if you continue to complete his quests.

If you’re short on cash at any point in Nier Replicant, Rainbow Trout are a great way to make money quickly. They sell for 600 Gold and are very easy to catch, so you can spend some time fishing to stock up on them before offloading them at a shop for a quick profit.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 24th, 2021