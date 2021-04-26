Nier Replicant: Lighthouse Lady Choice – Tell Her the Truth or Not?

The Lighthouse Lady is a prominent side character in Nier Replicant, and you’ll have to make a decision to either lie or tell her the truth in a side quest called The Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath. This quest is only available after completing The Postman’s Request, a side quest given by Popola that sends you to Seafront to deliver a letter to the Lighthouse Lady for the postman. In the Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath, you learn that the people of Seafront have been keeping a secret from the Lighthouse Lady, and it’s up to you to decide what to do about it. Here’s what each choice does for the Lighthouse Lady quest in Nier Replicant.

Nier Replicant Lighthouse Lady Choice

At the end of The Lighthouse Lady’s Wrath quest, there are two options to choose between.

Give her the letter and perpetuate the lie.

Tell her that her lover is dead.

If you decide to perpetuate the lie and give her the letter, then the Lighthouse Lady will be excited about her lover’s letter. She’ll be happy, but she won’t know the truth.

If you decide to tell her the truth about her lover, she won’t believe you at first because she recognizes the handwriting in the letter, but after you and Weiss explain the situation further, she tells you she already had a suspicion that something was wrong. She’ll ask you to forget you ever had this conversation because she doesn’t want the town’s work to go to waste. Even though she’s sad about the truth, she’s still appreciative that everyone went to such lengths to keep her happy.

Ultimately, the choice does not matter. Neither option will affect the story in any way, and you’ll still receive a reward of 1000 Gold once the quest is completed. This is not the last quest involving the Lighthouse Lady in Nier Replicant, and you’ll have to make a few more decisions in future quests. None of these decisions affect the story at all though, so don’t worry about them too much once you start the next quests.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.