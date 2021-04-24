Nier Replicant: Where to Find a Shark, Rice, and Mushrooms – Bon Appetit Quest Guide

One of the Seafront side quests in Nier Replicant requires you to find a Shark, Rice, and Mushrooms for the Tavern Keeper in town. This quest, called Bon Appetit, sounds simple on paper, but this shopping list has one ingredient that’s incredibly hard to come by. You can get Rice and Mushrooms without any problems, but getting your hands on a Shark can prove to be quite a challenge. There are a few prerequisites you’ll need to take care of before you can start fishing for a Shark, too. Here’s where to get a Shark, Rice, and Mushrooms in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Shark in Nier Replicant

Sharks can be obtained by fishing in Seafront. You can catch them at the shore next to the Fisherman at the pier. Sharks are attracted to Sardines, so select those as bait. You cannot catch Sharks without first completing the Fisherman’s Gambit Part 5 quest. This quest increases your fishing skill enough to catch Sharks, making it a requirement if you want to complete the Bon Appetit quest.

Once you’ve mastered the art of fishing by completing enough steps of the Fisherman’s Gambit quest, you can start fishing for a Shark. Again, Sharks can be found off the shore of the beach where the old Fisherman is. Make sure you use Sardines as bait and a Shark is sure to come biting. Sharks are rare and put up quite a fight once you hook one, so be ready for a challenge. If you run out of Sardines, you can purchase some from the Fishmonger in the market area or just fish for them on your own.

Where to Find Rice and Mushrooms

Rice and Mushrooms are very easy to obtain. They can be purchased from the Grocery Store in Seafront. Rice costs 600 Gold and Mushrooms are priced at 800 Gold. You should be able to afford these prices if you’ve done a few side quests or have been saving your money, but you can always sell the excess fish you’ve caught while trying to catch a Shark to pay for these groceries. You only need one of each, meaning you’ll need 1400 Gold for everything.

Once you have all three ingredients, head back to the Seafront Tavern and speak to the Tavern Keeper to turn in the Bon Appetit quest. You’ll get a hefty sum of 5000 Gold as a reward, enough to repay you for the Rice and Mushrooms and then some.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 24th, 2021