Nier Replicant: Red Bag Quest Guide – Who’s in the Wrong?

At one point in Nier Replicant, Popola sends you to speak with the man with a red bag in Seafront, but this situation ends up with you in the middle of a lovers’ quarrel. This quest is a bit of an emotional rollercoaster to say the least, swapping from tragedy to comedy in a matter of minutes. Not only do you have to track down the Red Bag Man’s missing wife, but you also have to decide who is in the wrong when they start fighting. Here’s where to find the Red Bag Woman in Nier Replicant and who’s in the wrong during the argument.

Where to Find the Red Bag Woman in Nier Replicant

After speaking to the man with the red bag in Seafront, he tells you that his wife has a matching red bag. He sends you to the tavern to meet with one of the woman’s friends, and then that woman sends you to meet someone else in front of the Tackle Shop. You’ll learn that the wife mentioned something about leaving town, so your next stop is the Plains outside of Seafront.

When you reach the Plains, the red X quest marker will disappear from your map. Don’t worry though, because you only need to walk a few steps forward to continue the quest. Continue through the area as if you were heading back to your home village. Eventually, you’ll come across a lone Shade. Weiss will point out that this Shade seems rather odd, and he’s not wrong. When you defeat it, you’ll find a red bag that matches the one the man in Seafront has. There’s no doubt about it. This bag belongs to his wife. It’s time to return to Seafront to return the bag and deliver the unfortunate news.

Who’s in the Wrong?

When you return to the man, he’ll begin to sob as a mysterious woman approaches you. This woman is actually the man’s wife, and it turns out she was just visiting her parents and lost her bag. They’ll begin to argue, and you have to decide whether you want to stick around or not.

Stick around and listen.

Suddenly remember that OTHER important errand…

Regardless of what you choose, you’re stuck listening to these two argue. The wife is upset that the husband ate an apple she was saving, while the husband is upset that the wife lost the red bag from their anniversary. The Red Bag Man will turn to you for assistance. So, who’s in the wrong here?

The wife who lost the bag

The husband who ate the apple

This choice does not matter, so just side with whoever you want. Both of their supposed mistakes aren’t even that serious anyway, and it’s clear both of them are just overreacting. No matter who you choose, the conversation will take a turn for the worse. It turns out that the wife threw away the husband’s entire stamp collection, calling him a hoarding slob. Now, the wife turns to you for an answer. Who’s in the wrong here?

The hoarding slob of a husband.

The collection-tossing wife.

Honestly? Both of them.

Again, it does not matter which option you choose. The conversation and story will continue in the same way regardless of who you think is in the wrong. Still, the best choice is probably both of them. If you choose this option, they’ll both yell at Weiss, and at least this way they agree on something.

After this choice, an hour will pass and the couple will still be arguing. The Red Bag Woman will tell her husband that he should get a real job, and he surprises her by saying he actually did find a job while she was gone. This news makes her very happy and she tells her husband she’ll bake him an apple pie to celebrate. The happy couple will then walk away, finally freeing you from their grasp. Now, all you have to do is talk to the Red Bag Man about the canal and return to Popola in your home village to complete this quest.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.