Nier Replicant: Where to Find Crystals

Crystals are a rare resource in Nier Replicant that are used to upgrade weapons, and you’ll also need them to complete an important side quest in the second half of the game. They’re very rare drops, but you can purchase them from a specific store if you’re having a hard time finding them out in the field. You can use them to improve your weapons, but you’ll also need one for The King’s Mask side quest along with some other items. Here’s how to get Crystals in Nier Replicant.

How to Get Crystals in Nier Replicant

You can gather Crystals from in the Barren Temple and Desert regions, but they’re very rare. They’ll appear like normal items as shiny white markers on the ground. Crystals can also be purchased from the Materials Shop in Facade for 2400 Gold.

Because Crystals are incredibly uncommon, your best bet is just to save up and buy some from the Facade Materials Shop to save yourself the headache of grinding for them. If you want to save money or just can’t afford to drop 2400 Gold on a single material, then you can just run around the Desert and Barren Temple and pick up whatever items you see. Once you clear the areas of items, leave and return to force more items to spawn. It may take a while, but you’ll eventually stumble across a Crystal or two. Thankfully, you’ll only need a handful of them to upgrade most of your weapons and complete The King’s Mask side quest.

If you’d rather not just wander around aimlessly while hunting for Crystals, you can always tackle some of the many side quests available in the Desert region of Nier Replicant. The people of Facade need a lot of help and have several jobs that need doing, and many of these pay very well. If you don’t have any money to buy Crystals, you can just do a side quest or two and then you’ll be able to afford some.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.