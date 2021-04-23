Which difficulty setting is the best in Nier Replicant? This faithful remake of the 2010 cult classic features a completely revamped combat system, but fights will feel very different on different difficulty levels. Based on your choice, combat can be an easy hack and slash experience or something that requires much more precision and timing. There isn’t one best choice, but there are a few recommendations we can make based on your history with RPGs like this and the type of experience you want to get out of this game. Here’s everything you need to know about the difficulty levels in Nier Replicant.

Which Difficulty Should You Choose?

There are three difficulty levels to choose from in Nier Replicant.

Easy

Normal

Hard

These are fairly standard options that you’ve no doubt seen before in several other games, and there isn’t much more to say about them than that. If it’s your first time playing, we recommend choosing Normal. If you’ve played Nier Automata or want a challenge, try Hard. If you’re just here to experience Nier Replicant’s amazing story and characters, choose Easy.

How to Change Difficulty

You can change the difficulty at any time in Nier Replicant, but you need to return to the title screen to do so. At the title screen, select Options and then Difficulty. You’ll then be able to swap between Easy, Normal, and Hard. You can’t change the difficulty level while playing the game, so make sure you save at a mailbox before returning to the main menu to make changes.

Does Nier Replicant Have Any Difficulty Trophies?

Nier Replicant does not have any difficulty trophies or achievements. You can play on whatever difficulty setting you like and change it as often as you want without getting locked out of any trophies or achievements.

Nier Replicant is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.