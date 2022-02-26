Night’s Cavalry Boss Guide: How to Beat Night’s Cavalry in Elden Ring

There are many field bosses out in the Lands Between in Elden Ring. Some of them are just roaming about and can definitely take you out in a matter of seconds if you don’t go in with a game plan. The dragons and dungeon bosses you encounter throughout all have sets of moves that require skill more than levels. Here, we’ll help you take down the Night’s Cavalry in Elden Ring.

How to defeat the Night’s Cavalry in Elden Ring

First off, the Night’s Cavalry is one of few field bosses who appear at a certain time of the day. The hint is in its name— Night. This mysterious horse-riding knight roams bridges and is quite a burden if you’re taking on other enemies about like foot soldiers and other trash mobs.

As you come across the Night’s Cavalry, you should tackle this boss on your trusty steed, Torrent. This is an optional boss fight that should feel very similar to the Tree Sentinel from the very beginning of the game. You can take on the Night’s Cavalry on foot, but you’re at a disadvantage when it comes to speed.

As you’re on Torrent, maintain the distance of about one of the Cavalry’s size from it so you can easily dodge the oncoming attacks. He doesn’t have the best range and will oftentimes leave himself open after coming in for a jousting thrust. You can get a few opportunities to hit him, but make note that his health may not go down.

His horse also has its own HP bar. Depending on where you strike at him will determine who takes damage. If you have weapons with greater lengths, you can indeed hit both. The horse is the weakness. If you deal enough damage to kill it, he’ll be knocked down, allowing you to go in for a free highly damaging backstab. If you do not kill him fast enough while he’s off his horse, he’ll be able to summon it again.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.