NIKKE Chapter 3 Lost Relic Locations

Chapter 3 is much larger than the previous chapter

November 10th, 2023 by Davi Braid

Upon reaching Chapter 3 of Goddess of War: NIKKE, you’ll notice that it’s significantly larger than the preceding chapters. So, if you’re on a relic hunt, expect things to be a tad more complex this time around.

Fortunately, we’re here to assist, and we’ve located all the relics in Chapter 3, saving you from aimlessly wandering around the map.

Where to Find All Chapter 3 Lost Relics in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on Normal Mode

Chapter-3-Normal-Relics-1
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Given the map’s size, it’s best to tackle it by dividing it into two sections.

At the bottom half, we have six relics to find. The first one is right at the beginning of the stage, on your left in front of a tilted building. Keep moving forward and check the short building with a big root in front of it to get your second relic. The third one is a little further north, next to a blue car. Keep following the road to find a fourth relic behind the first one and a fifth relic on the other side of the road. Follow the road to find the last one at the second right turn after the previous relic.

Actual-Relic-Location
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, to find the remaining four relics, we’ll need to venture further north. One will be found near the rocks next to the building behind the stadium. Then, cross the gate and check the conglomerate of buildings at the extreme northwest of this area. There’s another one not much further from there, near a bunch of cars. The last one is at the very end of the map, in front of the destroyed buildings at the end of the road.

Where to Find All Chapter 3 Lost Relics in Goddess of Victory: NIKKE on Hard Mode

Chapter-3-Hard-Relics
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In hard mode, you can find three additional relics. Thankfully, they are easy to spot. The first one is in front of the stadium. The second one is behind the tall building to the east of the map. That’s the building behind the stadium. Finally, there’s one at the end of the map, behind a tree in the extreme northwest of this area.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023

