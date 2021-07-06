Nintendo Switch Firmware Update 12.1.0 Patch Notes

System firmware update 12.1.0 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Like most Nintendo Switch system updates, version 12.1.0 only adds some minor new features and improves system stability. After installing this update, you’ll be able to delete old data for software in order to free up storage space for new downloads. Here’s everything new with Nintendo Switch system update 12.1.0.

Nintendo Switch System Firmware Update 12.1.0 Patch Notes

Added the following system functionality:

If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data. When deleting the old data, you won’t be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.



This update should automatically download the next time you turn your Switch on, but if the download hasn’t started for you, then you can force the update to start by going to the Nintendo Switch system settings and selecting “System Update.” Most Nintendo Switch updates only make general stability improvements, so it’s nice to get a new feature with this update, even if it’s just a minor addition. Storage space is highly limited on the Nintendo Switch, especially for those who don’t have SD cards to pad their storage capacity, so the ability to delete old unneeded software to free up space for patches is sure to please at least a few Switch owners.

Nintendo Switch firmware version 12.1.0 is available now. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Nintendo support site.