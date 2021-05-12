Update 12.0.2 has arrived for the Nintendo Switch console, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Nintendo released Switch system update version 12.0.1 last month and that was a stability update. Well it looks like we have another boring update for you today which was released on May 11th, 2021.

You can read the full patch notes for this update posted down below.

Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.2 Patch Notes

Ver. 12.0.2 (Released May 11, 2021)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

You can download this update via your Switch console, or you can download it off the official website. You can read some instructions on how to download the update below.

Performing the system update

In most situations, the Nintendo Switch will automatically download the most recent system update while it is connected online. You can verify your current menu version and manually start the update from the System Settings menu if necessary.

That’s all we have for this update. You can visit the official Nintendo Support website for more info. The Switch is available right now for you to purchase at many participating retailers. If there are any more notes about this update, we’ll be sure to let you know,